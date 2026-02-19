Mya Jones Homecoming: Signs with Wild FC

Published on February 19, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

CALGARY - One of Calgary's brightest stars in the women's game is coming home. Calgary Wild FC is proud to announce the signing of hometown forward, Mya Jones, a dynamic attacking talent whose journey has taken her from local pitches, to the professional stage, and now back to where it all began.

"Calgary shaped me into who I am and the Wild FC is home. I've dreamed of playing in front of my friends and family my whole life at the highest level," said Jones. "Being able to do that is a surreal experience that my younger self would be proud of. To be playing with some of my best friends that I grew up with, in front of my family - it makes me really emotional to be thinking about it, so I'm just excited to get started."

The 24-year-ol was selected 42nd overall in the 2023 NWSL Draft by the San Diego Wave, becoming the first player in University of Memphis history to be drafted into the league. During her rookie season south of the border, Jones made 19 appearances including 12 starts, and scored twice in one of the world's top professional leagues.

"Mya is a huge addition to club, both in her on-field performance and her off-field experience," said Wild FC Head Coach, Lydia Bedford. "She brings pace, creativity, and the ability to play across the forward line. She's one of the top players Calgary has produced, and bringing her home as she continues her professional career is special for our club and our community."

Jones began her soccer journey at five years old. A product of Calgary Foothills FC and Calgary South West United, she quickly established herself as one of Alberta's elite young talents, before heading to the University of Memphis, where she left a lasting mark on the program.

Jones burst onto the NCAA Division I scene in 2019, earning AAC Rookie of the Year honours while being named to the AAC All-Rookie Team and First Team All-Conference. She was also selected to the TopDrawerSoccer Best Freshman XI Second Team, establishing herself nationally in her first season.

Despite the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, she elevated her game year after year. She was named AAC Midfielder of the Year, earned multiple All-Conference selections, and consistently ranked among the conference's top offensive contributors. In her 2023 campaign, she reached another level, earning AAC Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Conference honours, AAC Championship Most Outstanding Offensive Player, and All-Tournament Team recognition. She was also named to the United Soccer Coaches All-South Region First Team and earned Scholar All-American honours, underscoring her excellence both on the field and in the classroom.

Her name appeared on the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List (college soccer's most prestigious individual honour) and she was recognized as Tennessee's Hall of Fame Female Amateur Athlete of the Year. Under her leadership, Memphis went undefeated during the regular season, capturing its first AAC West Division Championship and a third consecutive AAC Championship crown to cement one of the most successful eras in program history.

Jones' rise extended beyond the collegiate game to the international stage. A standout from a young age, she made her debut with Canada's National Team program at just 12 years-ol, representing the country at the 2014 CONCACAF Girls' U15 Championship and capturing a silver medal at the 2016 edition of the tournament. She has since represented Canada at both the U17 and U20 levels, competing against top international talent and further establishing herself as one of Calgary's most accomplished soccer exports.

Graduating with a Bachelor of Science, a minor in Pre-Health Professions, and a Master of Business degree, Jones declared for the NWSL Draft and made her professional debut in the United States. With the creation of the Northern Super League, she wen on loan to AFC Toronto, eager to step onto a professional pitch in Canada.

An injury sidelined her during the season, temporarily delaying that debut. The time away from competition brought perspective and growth, strengthening her resilience and deepening her connection to the game and her community. As she continues her recovery, Jones returns home ready to contribute to the club's culture, ambition and long-term vision.

"I'm a stronger person because of this, I love to excel to new levels and I always want to challenge myself to get to something better than I was at before," said Jones. "This past year experiencing my injury has taught me that even more so, just going through another challenge and I want to overcome this and just continue to excel in my career."

With her sights set on returning to the pitch, Jones brings not only elite experience but leadership and resilience to a growing Wild FC squad eager to build momentum in 2026.

The Northern Super League recently released its 2026 schedule, with Calgary set to host Montreal Roses FC on Saturday, April 25 at McMahon Stadium to open the season.







