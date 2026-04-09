YMCA Calgary and Calgary Wild FC Announce Partnership to Expand Youth Access to Sport

Published on April 9, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







YMCA Calgary has partnered with Calgary Wild FC in a new partnership aimed at increasing girls' participation in sport and physical activity through YMCA Calgary programs and expanding access to live sporting events for families experiencing financial barriers.

Through the partnership, Wild FC players will take part in YMCA Calgary youth programs, offering mentorship and hands-on engagement, while encouraging girls to participate in sport and physical activity. The collaboration also includes ticket access to Wild FC games, helping YMCA youth and families facing financial challenges experience live professional sport.

"Access to sport and positive role models can open doors for young people in powerful ways. This partnership with Wild FC allows us to break down barriers, inspire youth to get moving, and connect them directly with professional athletes who show them what's possible." says Shannon Doram, president and CEO of YMCA Calgary.

Under the partnership, both organizations will leverage their community and professional sport platforms to support youth engagement and increase access to physical activity across the city.

"This partnership with YMCA Calgary reflects what Calgary Wild FC stands for: building stronger and healthier communities through sport," says Lara Murphy, co-founder, president, and CEO of Calgary Wild FC. "By working together, we're creating more opportunities for young people and families to get active, feel connected, and see themselves in the game."

The collaboration aligns with YMCA Calgary's mission to build strong, healthy communities by ensuring every child can thrive. Together, the organizations are using sport as a pathway to connection and belonging, extending the impact beyond the game and into the lives of young people and families.

The partnership will roll out through YMCA Calgary programs and community events in the coming months.







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YMCA Calgary and Calgary Wild FC Announce Partnership to Expand Youth Access to Sport - Calgary Wild FC

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