McWomahon Stadium: Calgary's Iconic Landmark and Calgary Wild FC Step up for Health Equity

Published on May 14, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release







CALGARY, AB - If you thought the only thing changing at the corner of Crowchild and 24th was the scoreboards, you're in for a Wild surprise.

Today, the Alberta Women's Health Foundation (AWHF) and Calgary Wild FC are shining a symbolic spotlight on the city's favourite concrete titan with a playful visual twist: McWomahon Stadium.

For decades, the "McMahon" name has stood tall. But as Calgary Wild FC takes the pitch, we realized the stadium was missing a little something extra. Specifically, an extra "Wo."

It's a symbolic nod to the fact that women's sports and women's health are finally taking centre stage.

"We didn't actually change the name, but we are changing the conversation," said Lindsay Robertson, Vice President of Communications, Marketing and Brand of the Alberta Women's Health Foundation. "For too long, women have been expected to fit into systems that weren't originally designed with them in mind-in sport, healthcare, and beyond."

And the changes happening around the stadium are more than symbolic. As Calgary Wild FC prepared for its inaugural season, parts of the facility had to evolve to better support a professional women's team-including updated washroom spaces, built-in access to feminine hygiene products, and even a custom mini locker for a player's daughter so she could feel part of the team experience.

The Stats Don't Lie

While the "McWomahon" spotlight is meant to spark conversation, the reality behind it is serious: women's health research remains significantly underfunded and underrepresented compared to broader health initiatives.

At the same time, women's professional sport is experiencing unprecedented growth across North America, with Calgary Wild FC helping lead that momentum here at home.

Together, AWHF and Calgary Wild FC are using the power of sport to drive awareness, investment, and action around women's health and equity.

That conversation is already translating into meaningful impact beyond the pitch. For the first time ever, Calgary Wild FC is launching a season-long 50/50 program presented by RE/MAX in support of the Alberta Women's Health Foundation, with AWHF serving as the sole beneficiary.

Funds raised throughout the season will help advance women's health research and care across Alberta, including support for more than 170 researchers working in areas such as pregnancy and postpartum health, hereditary cancers, chronic conditions impacting women, Indigenous women's health equity, and gender bias in sport science and medicine.

"What began as an opportunity to build awareness around women's health has grown into something much bigger," said Robertson. "This partnership is helping generate real investment in women's health research while connecting us with entirely new audiences through the power of sport."

"We're proud to stand behind a campaign like McWomahon because it represents something much bigger than a name on a stadium," said Lara Murphy, CEO of Calgary Wild FC. "It's a powerful reminder that women's sports and women's health deserve to be seen, supported, and invested in at every level. As we continue to build this Club, we want to help create a future where women and girls feel valued not only as athletes, but as leaders, role models, and changemakers. The momentum around this movement is incredible, and we're excited to be part of driving meaningful impact both on and off the pitch."

Don't Get Your Turf in a Twist

Before anyone starts rewriting city maps or calling the engravers, let's be clear: this is a symbolic spotlight, not a permanent name change.

Over the next six weeks, Calgarians will see high-impact digital displays and "McWomahon" creative appearing around the city and at transit locations as part of a campaign designed to spark conversation about women's health and equity.

The goal? To get people asking "Why McWomahon?"-and to start meaningful conversations about the importance of investing in women's health research and care. How to Get Involved

Don't be a spectator! Everyone is encouraged to:

Spot the "Wo": Snap a photo of the McWomahon creative around the city and tag @AlbertaWomensHealth and @CalgaryWildFC.

Join the Roster: Sign up for the AWHF newsletter to learn how you can support women's health research and advocacy.

Catch a Match: Support Calgary Wild FC and participate in the season-long 50/50 presented by RE/MAX in support of the Alberta Women's Health Foundation.







Northern Super League Stories from May 14, 2026

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