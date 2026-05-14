Montréal Roses Announce Leadership Transition

Published on May 14, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - Montréal Roses President Annie Larouche informed founders and investors Jean-François Crevier and Isabèle Chevalier this past March that her mandate would conclude on June 5. Until then, she will continue to support the organization to ensure a smooth transition and to facilitate the onboarding of her successor. The Roses are also announcing that Patrick Boivin will serve as interim with the club during this period. Involved with the project from the outset as an advisor to the co-founders, and subsequently as an investor, he will bring his extensive experience in professional sport and organizational leadership to ensure continuity of operations and to support the organization through this next phase.

Since the inception of the Roses, Annie Larouche has played a central role in building and developing the club. Drawing on her experience in professional sport, she helped establish the organization's foundations, structure its operations, recruit a high-calibre team, and position the Roses as a credible and ambitious organization within the Canadian sports landscape.

Her leadership has also helped create a unifying and professional environment for the players, employees, partners, and supporters of the club.

"Helping bring the Montréal Roses to life and contributing to giving the club a strong identity has been one of the most defining mandates of my professional career. I am deeply proud of what we have built collectively, and grateful to everyone who has carried this project with heart and conviction. I am leaving my role with confidence in the future of the club and with great respect for the organization and the people who make it what it is," said Annie Larouche.

"We sincerely believed Annie was the right person to launch the Roses, establish its foundations, and give the club immediate credibility. Her contribution has been immense, and we are sincerely grateful to her," said Jean-François Crevier and Isabèle Chevalier, Co-Founders and Owners of the Montréal Roses. "The transition now underway builds on the work accomplished by Annie and the team, and reflects a clear commitment to continuing the development of the organization, growing the project, and building a lasting sports institution that Montréal and Québec can be proud of. We remain fully committed to our players, employees, partners, season ticket holders, and supporters, who will remain at the heart of every decision we make."

The process to appoint the next president is already underway and is being supported by the firm Egon Zehnder. An announcement will be made in the coming weeks. The club's activities continue, and this transition in no way alters the sporting and organizational ambitions of the Roses, who continue to move forward with the same energy to grow the movement, raise the level of performance, and carry the club even further. The Roses are off to an excellent start to the Northern Super League season and currently sit atop the standings heading into the next matches of the regular season.







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