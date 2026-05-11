Roses Weather Toronto Pressure For Third Straight Win

Published on May 10, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Toronto - The Montréal Roses earned a third consecutive win to open their 2026 season, defeating AFC Toronto 1-0 on Sunday afternoon at BMO Field on a late strike from Elyse Bennett. Anna Karpenko picked up a third straight clean sheet with seven saves in a match Toronto controlled for long stretches. The Roses (3-0-0) return home on May 30 at Stade Boréale; tickets are on sale starting at $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.

Toronto set the tempo through the opening half, generating chances and pinning the Roses deep. Karpenko held the line with a string of decisive saves before the break, with the visitors struggling to build clean possession out of the back. Both teams went into the dressing room at 0-0, a reflection of a half which the defensive group did all the heavy lifting.

The pressure from AFC Toronto continued into the second half and held into the 70th minute, with the Roses absorbing without offering much of their own going forward. The turning point came at the 69th minute, when Robert Rositoiu made a triple change, bringing on Evelyn Badu, Olivia MBala and Lorie Thibault. The shape of the match shifted from there.

Bennett delivered in the 88th minute, scoring her fourth of the season and holding her place atop the NSL scoring chart.

The match also featured the NSL debut of Evelyn Badu, the Ghanaian international and former CAF Women's Champions League Player of the Tournament came on at a pivotal moment in the second half.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: Toronto 49% - Montreal 51%

Shots: 11 for Toronto (7 on target) - 10 for Montreal (4 on target)

Completed passes: 254 for Toronto - 285 for Montreal

Corners: 10 for Toronto - 6 for Montreal

Yellow cards: 0 for Toronto - 0 for Montreal

Venue: BMO Field

Referee: Scott Bowman

Referees: Melissa Snedden, Camille Raymond

"The opponent challenged us with their high press, particularly in the first half. In the second, the players were able to build out from the back more cleanly while staying very strong defensively. The entire team kept working to win this match, and that's exactly what we're trying to build." - Robert Rositoiu, Montréal Roses Head Coach

The Roses (3-0-0) are back in action next Saturday in Calgary. Their next home match is set for Saturday, May 30 at Stade Boréale against Vancouver Rise FC.

Tickets to upcoming home matches are on sale now starting at $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.







Northern Super League Stories from May 10, 2026

Roses Weather Toronto Pressure For Third Straight Win - Roses de Montreal FC

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