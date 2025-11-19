Roses Co-Captain Selected For Preparation Matches In Spain

Montreal - The Montréal Roses are proud to announce that forward and co-captain Tanya Boychuk has been called up by the Ukrainian Football Association to represent Ukraine in preparation matches in Spain as part of the She Plays tournament.

The 25-year-old forward from Edmonton is part of the squad selected for two friendly matches: against Scotland on November 28th at Estadio Chapín in Jerez, and against Austria on December 1st at Estadio El Palmar in Cádiz, both in Spain.

The She Plays tournament is an international friendly tournament bringing together eight national teams for preparation matches ahead of major competitions, including qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup and the UEFA Women's Nations League.

Deeply connected to her Ukrainian roots through her father Vlodko, who immigrated to Canada in the 1990s, Boychuk received her first call-up to Ukraine earlier this year, in June 2025, for a training camp in Poland.

This season with the Roses, Boychuk has been a cornerstone of Montreal's attack, scoring 7 goals and adding 4 assists in 1,922 minutes of play. She notably scored the first goal in franchise history during the inaugural match and demonstrated consistent leadership as co-captain.

Before joining the Roses, Boychuk distinguished herself in Sweden with Vittsjö GIK in the Damallsvenskan in 2024, where she was her team's top scorer with 7 goals and 2 assists in 25 matches. She also shined in Iceland with Throttur Reykjavik FC in 2023, winning Goal of the Year honours.

These friendly matches serve as preparation for future international competitions, as Boychuk aspires to help Ukraine qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

The Montréal Roses wish Tanya great success with the Ukrainian national team.







