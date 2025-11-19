More Than 1.1 Million Canadians Tune in for Historic Northern Super League Final

Toronto, ON - The Northern Super League (NSL) concluded its inaugural season with a landmark ratings performance, as more than 1.1 million Canadians tuned in nationwide to watch the first-ever NSL Final presented by Toyota.

The thrilling championship match - a weather-interrupted, high-intensity 2-1 comeback win by Vancouver Rise FC over AFC Toronto at BMO Field - delivered an average audience of 185,000 viewers, with a cumulative Reach surpassing 1.1 Million tuning in across TSN, RDS, CBC and Radio-Canada. Tens of thousands more watched online across CBC Gem, CBC YouTube and TSN+.

"We are thrilled that over 1.1 million Canadians tuned in to see an exciting NSL Final," said Christina Litz, President of the Northern Super League. "These ratings reinforce what we've seen in stadiums and across social platforms all season - there is a growing demand for women's professional soccer in this country. This is only year one - we are so excited to see this league continue to grow."

The NSL official social media accounts saw increased engagement throughout the NSL Final week, with 4.58 million impressions and over 2.56 million views across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, and YouTube

This year's NSL playoffs and Final were also widely covered across local, national and international media. According to Meltwater, the NSL, its clubs and its players were featured in more than 14,000 unique media stories this month alone (November 1-18, 2025) - a testament to the league's rising visibility and growing cultural impact.

The NSL Final presented by Toyota marked the league's most extensive broadcast footprint with national live coverage in both English and French across TSN, RDS, CBC and Radio-Canada and supported by extensive pre-game and post-game coverage.

"This is only the beginning," said Kelly Shouldice, Vice President of Brand and Content, NSL. "The combination of incredible stadium energy from our fans, impressive on-field performances by our players and strong national coverage shows the remarkable momentum behind this league."







