Chaerim Called Up By South Korea

Published on November 17, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal - The Montréal Roses are proud to announce that forward Chaerim Kang has been called up by the Korea Football Association to represent South Korea in preparation matches ahead of the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

The 27-year-old winger from Seoul is part of the squad selected for two friendly matches, including one against the Netherlands scheduled for December 3. The opponent for the second match will be confirmed at a later date.

Chaerim joined the Roses in August 2025 after a distinguished career in South Korea's WK-League, where she played over 120 matches and won six national championships. She has earned 42 caps with the South Korea senior national team.

This season with the Roses, Chaerim has appeared in 11 matches for a total of 917 minutes and scored three goals.

These friendly matches serve as preparation for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup, which will also serve as a qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.

