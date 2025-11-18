Roses Announce Roster Moves Ahead Of 2026 Season

Montreal - The Montréal Roses today announced key roster decisions for the 2026 Northern Super League season.

CONTRACT OPTIONS EXERCISED

The organization has exercised contract options for the following players for the 2026 season, all by mutual agreement:

Charlotte Bilbault (#18 | Midfielder | Saint-Doulchard, France)

Anne-Marie Laroche (#22 | Goalkeeper| Alma, Quebec)

Julia Leas (#5 | Defender | Virginia, United States)

NEW CONTRACT

Hailey Whitaker (#3 | Defender | Alabama, United States) has been offered a new contract and will remain with the team for 2026.

DEPARTURES

The club has decided not to renew the contracts of Lara Schenk and Mathilde Lachance. The organization thanks them for their contributions to this historic first season and wishes them the best in their respective careers.

"Each offseason brings difficult decisions and deep reflection. The moves we've made give us greater flexibility in our recruitment efforts and help us rebalance the roster based on our needs for 2026. We're keeping a strong, promising core, and we'll continue working to build an even more competitive squad," said Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director.

2026 ROSTER

Following these transactions, the Roses currently have 20 players under contract for the 2026 season. In the Northern Super League, teams can roster between 20 and 25 players, with a salary cap of $1.6 million per club, a minimum salary of $50,000 CAD, and an average salary of approximately $75,000 CAD - among the highest in the world. Contracts are guaranteed in line with global best practices, and each club has eight international roster spots.

Goalkeepers (3):

Anna Karpenko (#1, Richmond Hill, Ontario)

Anne-Marie Laroche (#22, Alma, Quebec)

Gabrielle Lambert (#26, Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec)

Defenders (7):

Lucy Cappadona (#2, Massachusetts, United States)

Hailey Whitaker (#3, Alabama, United States)

Stéphanie Hill (#4, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec)

Julia Leas (#5, Virginia, United States)

Jodi Smith (#17, Florida, United States)

Mégane Sauvé (#20, Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec)

Olivia MBala (#24, Toronto, Ontario)

Midfielders (6):

Alexandria Hess (#6, Missouri, United States)

Mara Bouchard (#8, Granby, Quebec)

Chloe Minas (#15, Montréal, Quebec)

Charlotte Bilbault (#18, Saint-Doulchard, France)

Lorie Thibault (#19, Blainville, Quebec)

Félicia Roy (#23, Montréal, Quebec)

Forwards (4):

Noémi Paquin (#7, Montréal, Quebec)

Chaerim Kang (#11, Seoul, South Korea)

Tanya Boychuk (#12, Edmonton, Alberta)

Claire Monyard (#14, London, Ontario)

Additional roster announcements will be made during the next transfer window in February, as the organization continues its recruitment efforts to complete the 2026 squad.







