Roses Visit AFC Toronto Sunday

Published on May 9, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release









Montreal Roses celebrate a goal

(Roses de Montreal FC) Montreal Roses celebrate a goal(Roses de Montreal FC)

The Montréal Roses visit AFC Toronto on Sunday afternoon at BMO Field, the first meeting between the two clubs since the 2025 NSL semifinal.

MATCH DETAILS

Sunday, May 10, 2026 - 1:00 p.m. ET

BMO Field, Toronto

BROADCAST

CBC Gem, RDS & NSL.ca

STORYLINES

The Roses arrive in Toronto with a 2-0-0 record and zero goals conceded through two matches, following a 4-0 home win over Vancouver Rise FC last Saturday at Stade Boréale.

Tanya Boychuk scored a brace against Vancouver in her first start of the season. The co-captain also scored the first goal in club history, against AFC Toronto, on April 19, 2025.

Elyse Bennett leads the NSL scoring chart with three goals in two matches.

Anna Karpenko has recorded back-to-back clean sheets to open the season.

AFC Toronto enter the match at 1-0-1, off a 3-2 win at Vancouver and a 0-0 home draw with the Halifax Tides. Toronto has yet to win a match at BMO Field.

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Northern Super League Stories from May 9, 2026

Roses Visit AFC Toronto Sunday - Roses de Montreal FC

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