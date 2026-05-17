Roses Extend Unbeaten Run Despite Late Equalizer From Calgary

Published on May 16, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Calgary - The Montréal Roses' perfect start to the season is over, but their unbeaten run lives on. Twice in front at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, the Roses were twice pegged back, and a 90th-minute go-ahead goal from Claire Monyard proved heartbreakingly brief as Calgary Wild FC struck again in stoppage time to force a 2-2 draw. The Roses (3-1-0) remain at the top of the table. Their next home match is May 30 at Stade Boréale, with tickets on sale from $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.

For an hour, this looked like a routine afternoon for the visiting club. Lisa Pechersky put the Roses ahead in the 24th minute, and Montreal dictated the match without much trouble, keeping Calgary at a distance and carving out the better looks. A 1-0 lead at the break felt, if anything, modest.

Calgary came out after halftime a different team. The hosts pushed higher, pinned the Roses into their own end, and the equalizer their pressure had been building toward arrived in the 85th minute through substitute Mya Jones.

Then came a frantic finish. Monyard, on as a second-half sub herself, swept the Roses back in front in the 90th minute and looked to have stolen all three points. But there was a final twist: Jones struck again right away to complete her brace and split the points.

The Roses leave Alberta unbeaten through four, still atop the standings, but knowing this was a win that slipped away.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: Calgary 41% - Montreal 59%

Shots: 11 for Calgary (5 on target) - 14 for Montreal (8 on target)

Completed passes: 209 for Calgary - 366 for Montreal

Corners: 3 for Calgary - 5 for Montreal

Yellow cards: 0 for Calgary - 1 for Montreal

Venue: McMahon Stadium

Referee: Fabrizio Stasolla

Assistant Referees: Shukwia Tajik, Heather Lloyd

"Obviously, when you take the lead in the 90th minute, you want to walk away with all three points. There's some disappointment, and that's normal. But I also look at the bigger picture: we played very well for an hour, we showed character to get back in front late, and we're still unbeaten after four matches. There are things to clean up, especially in how we manage those final minutes, and we'll work on it. This is the kind of match that helps a group grow." - Robert Rositoiu, Montréal Roses Head Coach

The Roses (3-1-0) return to action on Saturday, May 23 at 1:00 p.m., on the road against Ottawa Rapid FC.

Tickets to upcoming Roses home matches are on sale starting at $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.







Northern Super League Stories from May 16, 2026

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