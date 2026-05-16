Hot Roses Head to Calgary

Published on May 16, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release









Montreal Roses exchange congratulations

(Roses de Montreal FC) Montreal Roses exchange congratulations(Roses de Montreal FC)

The Roses arrive in Calgary with a perfect 3-0-0 record and zero goals conceded through three matches, following a 1-0 win at AFC Toronto last Sunday. A fourth straight win would make the Roses the first team in the young history of the NSL to open a season on such a run.

Elyse Bennett scored the game-winning goal in the 88th minute against Toronto, her fourth of the season. The American forward leads the NSL scoring chart.

Evelyn Badu made her NSL debut in Toronto, coming on in the second half and delivering the assist on the game-winning goal.

Anna Karpenko recorded a third consecutive clean sheet to open the season, making seven saves against Toronto.

Calgary enter the match at 0-0-2 and sit fifth in the table, following a 2-0 home loss to the Roses on opening night and a 5-2 defeat in Ottawa on May 2. The Albertan side has not played in two weeks.

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Northern Super League Stories from May 16, 2026

Hot Roses Head to Calgary - Roses de Montreal FC

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