Halifax Tides FC Introduces IWK Foundation Family Care & Comfort Station

Published on May 14, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax Tides FC News Release







HALIFAX, N.S. - Families attending Halifax Tides FC matches this season will have a dedicated space to step away, regroup and access supportive amenities as needed, with the introduction of its IWK Foundation Family Care & Comfort Station.

Located near Gate H and the Jawslyn General Store, the matchday structure was officially launched at the club's home opener on April 25 and will be accessible for the majority of home games throughout the season.

Designed as a family-first, low-sensory space, the IWK Foundation Family Care & Comfort Station is located within a yurt and provides a private and welcoming environment for caregivers, parents and young children navigating the intensity of matchday crowds and conditions.

IWK Foundation Family Care & Comfort Station features include:

- Baby-friendly amenities: diaper changing facilities and a nursing space

- A low-sensory environment: quiet lighting, soft seating, and shaded areas for children needing a break from matchday stimulation

- A private setting offering comfort for breastfeeding parents and caregivers

- Weather-resilient: providing protection from wind, rain and sun

- Community-rooted design featuring a warm and inviting aesthetic with sign-making activities for kids.

The addition is part of a broader effort from the club to make matchdays more accessible and inclusive for all supporters, particularly families with infants and young children.

"This is about making sure everyone can come to a Tides match and feel comfortable doing so," said Valerie Malone, president of Halifax Tides FC. "That includes having the basic supports in place - whether that's a changing station, a quiet space, or simply somewhere to step away when things get overwhelming. It's about removing barriers so more families can enjoy the experience together."

The initiative is supported by the IWK Foundation, which has long focused on advancing care and support for women, children and families across Atlantic Canada.

"Supporting women in sport means more than cheering them on from the sidelines-it means creating spaces where they feel seen, valued, and cared for. A quiet place during a match is a small but powerful reminder that the game belongs to them too, and that every woman, parent and caregiver, who shows up as an athlete, a mother, a daughter, or a fan deserves to experience it with dignity, peace, and comfort," said Jennifer Gillivan, President & CEO, IWK Foundation.

The Family Care & Comfort Station adds to the club's commitment to creating welcoming matchday experiences at Wanderers Grounds. The club has been working to expand amenities and create an environment that meets the needs of a diverse supporter base.

For many families, it represents a meaningful shift, ensuring that attending a live match is not only possible, but comfortable.







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