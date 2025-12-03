Calgary Wild FC Announces Roster Updates Ahead of 2026 Season

Published on December 3, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC announced on Wednesday the release of six players as the club prepares for the Northern Super League's 2026 season. Departing from the organization are forwards Christie Gray and Danielle Steer; midfielder Madison Wilson; defenders Ally Green and Mijke Roelfsema; and goalkeeper Stephanie Bukovec.

Each of these athletes played a meaningful role in shaping Wild FC's identity during its inaugural season. Their dedication, professionalism, and commitment to the Calgary community have made a lasting impact on the club both on and off the pitch.

"These players have represented our club with integrity and passion," said Alix Bruch, Wild FC Sporting Director. "We are grateful for the impact they have had during their time with us and wish them every success as they move forward in their careers."

These roster decisions mark an important step as Wild FC reshapes its squad to meet the demands and opportunities of the upcoming 2026 Northern Super League season. Additional roster updates and new signings will be announced in the coming months.

Wild FC completed the 2025 Northern Super League season with a 9-14-2 record, finishing fifth in the standings with 29 points, falling just shy of the playoffs.







