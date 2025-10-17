Final Chapter Ends in 2-1 Victory for Calgary Wild FC

Published on October 17, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC News Release









Calgary Wild FC fights for possession vs. Vancouver Rise FC

(Calgary Wild FC, Credit: Todd Korol) Calgary Wild FC fights for possession vs. Vancouver Rise FC(Calgary Wild FC, Credit: Todd Korol)

Calgary Wild FC closed their final chapter on the inaugural season of the Northern Super League (NSL) with a 2-1 win over Vancouver Rise FC on Thursday night in front of a vibrant hometown crowd at McMahon Stadium.

"Today the big focus was execute again on what we did against Halifax last week and try to dominate with the ball," said head coach, Lydia Bedford on the squad's play in the final match of the season. "It's never just a game, it always means more than that and the players showed that today - they had more heart and they had more in their minds than Vancouver did."

Wild FC's leading scorer, Meggie Dougherty Howard, continued her run as she opened the scoring in the 39th minute, converting a penalty kick after forward Kahli Johnson was taken down in the box. The opening tally marked Dougherty Howard's sixth goal of the season and second consecutive match drawing a critical spot-kick.

Just moments into the second half, Jorian Baucom applied pressure high up the pitch, stripping a Vancouver defender of the ball and delivering a precise cross that found Johnson, who slotted it home passed Rise goalkeeper, Morgan McAslan, to double Calgary's lead.

"Coming back from injury, I just wanted to help the team as much as I could in any way that I could and obviously getting on the scoresheet helps that," said Kahli Johnson. "To go through that down period and come out of it better and stronger and learn more about myself and how I respond is something I'll take with me into next year."

Vancouver would respond in the 73rd minute, converting a penalty of their own past Wild FC goalkeeper, Stephanie Bukovec. Despite late pressure from the visiting side, Bukovec delivered another composed performance, stopping seven shots on target, to preserve the win in the club's final match of the season.

"Probably couldn't have written it any differently than to walk into half time today being one-nil up to a penalty, I think that was a good omen for the second half," recalled Bedford. "Ever since the first game of the season, losing that game one to a penalty, we felt robbed and we always wanted to grow from that performance."

The result brought Calgary Wild FC's overall record against Vancouver in 2025 to 2-2-1 with both victories earned at home. The two teams previously opened the NSL season on April 16 in the league's inaugural match, where Vancouver edged Calgary with a 1-0 result in penalty kicks.

"For us this game was about finishing on 29 points and rewriting the story of our journey against Vancouver," continued Bedford. "To be able to rewrite the six-nil loss we had against Vancouver about five weeks ago was really important, so we finish the story book off with a win, which is what this group deserved, what we're capable of doing, and it's a platform into next season."

A spirited crowd of 2,879 supporters filled McMahon Stadium for the final match - among them, 250 Alberta teachers who were welcomed with complimentary admission - contributing to a high-energy atmosphere that has become a hallmark of Wild home games.

"Our fans have been amazing all season," said Johnson. "Every single week they show up and it's such a testament to our home game performances and how much we're driven by them. Hearing them after we score, have a chance or a goal is saved just really pumps you up and helps you keep going in the game."

Calgary Wild FC concludes their first-ever campaign with a record of nine wins, 14 losses and two draws, good for fifth place in the table with 29 points.

Images from this story







Northern Super League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.