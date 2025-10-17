Vancouver Rise FC Academy Score Eight in Great Finale Match against Alianza Women

Published on October 17, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







LANGLEY, BC - It was a historic night in Langley on Thursday evening, as Vancouver Rise FC Academy defeated Alianza Women 8-0 in their final group stage match of the Concacaf W Champions Cup.

It was a perfect start for Rise FC Academy, as Seina Kashima opened the scoring inside four minutes with a rocket from outside the box to make it 1-0. Bianca Patik almost made it 2-0 five minutes later, with a first-time flick in the box going into the hands of Alianza 'keeper Samantha Valadez. Jenna Baxter then won a penalty in the 12th minute, to which she stepped up and dispatched her effort to make it 2-0.

Patik almost made it 3-0 in the 21st minute, after Valadez was caught outside her area and the forward had possession of the ball, but her shot was well-saved by Valadez who chest-saved the effort. Kashima didn't let up however, and did get Rise FC Academy's third in the 23rd minute. The forward skipped past three defenders and drove into the box, chipping Valadez and nestling her shot into the back of the net.

Myla Ewasiuk made it 4-0 in the 39th minute, getting on the end of a Jenna Baxter corner kick to hammer home a headed effort. Rise FC Academy then scored their fifth in the 42nd minute, with Bianca Patik firing from the edge of the box, the shot bobbling over the 'keeper's hands to make it 5-0. Rise FC Academy then scored a sixth goal through Baxter, with the forward getting her brace after looping an effort from the top of the box up and over Valadez in the 44th minute.

Rise FC Academy scored their seventh goal in the 49th minute, after Myla Ewasiuk scored off another Baxter corner kick. They then scored their eight of the match through another brace, with Bianca Patik nestling the ball into the side netting after breaking in behind for a one-on-one just after the hour mark.

Rise FC then cruised to the final whistle, capping off their continental campaign in emphatic fashion.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Diana Stephanía Pérez Borja

Scoring Summary

3' - VAN - Seina Kashima (Zahra Bains)

12' - VAN - Jenna Baxter (penalty)

23' - VAN - Seina Kashima (Tristan Corneil)

39' - VAN - Myla Ewasiuk (Jenna Baxter)

42' - VAN - Bianca Patik

44' - VAN - Jenna Baxter (Adri Giese)

49' - VAN - Myla Ewasiuk (Jenna Baxter)

62' - VAN - Bianca Patik (Zahra Bains)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 42.4% - ALI 57.6%

Shots: VAN 18 - ALI 2

Shots on Goal: VAN 13 - ALI 2

Offsides: VAN 5 - ALI 0

Corners: VAN 10 - ALI 2

Interceptions: VAN 15 - ALI 19

Tackles: VAN 18 - ALI 21

Vancouver Rise FC Academy

1.Kirstin Tynan; 51.Kristen Sakaki, 45.Myla Ewasiuk, 35.Tristan Corneil (36.Tristan Corneil 79'); 28.Jaime Perrault, 44.Torah Betteridge, 46.Zahra Bains (48.Analisia Rafou 80'), 47.Adrianna Giese (33.Raquel Partovi 60'); 43.Seina Kashima (59.Allie Pazark 61'), 49.Jenna Baxter (37.Brooklyn Boldt 66'), 41.Bianca Patik

Substitutes not used

42.Samantha Powerll, 50.Clara Cooper, 52.Alice Bromilow, 57.Alia Rogers, 58.Isabell Benetti, 65.Mia Martin

Montréal Roses FC

25.Samantha Valadez; 4.Linda Guillén (8.Joselina Rivas HT), 5.Santana Pressley, 17.Priscila Ortíz, 23.Irma Hernández; 12.Génesis Carpio, 22.Mónica Menjivar (19.Raquel Rodríguez HT); 10.Ashley Webb, 29.Neyda Martínez, 7.Tatiana Hawkins (27.Alejandra Agundez 75'); 9.Paola Calderón

Substitutes not used

3.Marilyn Cabrera, 6.Rosmery Mendoza, 14.Paola Cerén, 24.Jessica Silva, 30.Gladis Ulloa







Northern Super League Stories from October 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.