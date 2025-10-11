Vancouver Rise FC Rise up to Second in the Table After 1-0 Win over Montréal Roses FC

Published on October 11, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC - It was another hard-fought result from Vancouver Rise FC in Montréal on Saturday morning, as they saw ought a 1-0 win over Montréal Roses FC to rise up to second in the table.

It was a physical start to the match, with both sides pushing hard in the opening moments. Rise FC then began to put on some pressure in the Roses FC half, and were rewarded in the 11th minute when Jessica De Filippo opened the scoring with her sixth goal of the season. The move began with Yuka Okamoto switching the ball from the left to Lisa Pechersky on the right. Pechersky then skipped past her marker inside the box and laid it off for De Filippo to blast a first-time effort into the back of the net.

Roses FC came close to equalizing a few minutes later off a corner, but Rise FC stood strong and blocked a goal-bound shot from close range. Jessika Cowart then made a huge block after Claire Monyard seemed to break behind the defense, but the centreback did well to come back and deny the Roses FC attacker from getting back on level terms. Latifah Abdu came so close to doubling Rise FC's lead in the 26th minute, after Lisa Pechersky put her through on a one-on-one. Abdu tried to take it past Roses FC 'keeper Gabrielle Lambert in the box, but ran out of space before she could slip it across the goal line.

Abdu had yet another good chance in the 36th minute, as she got on the end of a Pechersky cross at the top of the box with a strong volley, but her shot looped up and went just over the crossbar. Rise FC then went into the break with a strong 1-0 lead.

The second half saw a surge of Roses FC pressure, but Rise FC did well to manage the storm. Abdu went for another volley inside the box in the 52nd minute, but her shot was deflected before it could ripple the top corner. The game then became back-and-forth, with both sides creating half-chances but unable to carve out goal-scoring opportunities. Mariah Lee broke that period with a headed effort on goal, after Holly Ward did well to cross a ball into the box. Mégane Sauvé almost got that equalizer for Roses FC, after a ball bounced right in front of her in the six-yard box, but her effort rocketed over the frame of the goal.

Abdu knocked on the door once again in the 89th minute, driving forward through the middle and firing a shot from distance but it swayed wide of the mark. Roses FC kept pushing hard for that tying goal but Rise FC stayed steadfast in their defense and it was thanks to that defensive fortitude that Rise FC were able to see out their 1-0 win and rise up the table.

Rise FC are back in action on Thursday, October 16th for their last regular season home match on the road to Calgary Wild FC. Kick-off is at 6pm PT.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Marie-Soleil Beaudoin

Scoring Summary

11' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo (Lisa Pechersky)

Statistics

Possession: MTL 50% - VAN 50%

Shots: MTL 15 - VAN 9

Shots on Goal: MTL 3 - VAN 3

Offsides: MTL 4 - VAN 1

Corners: MTL 4 - VAN 3

Yellow Cards: MTL 2 - VAN 0

Red Cards: MTL 0 - VAN 0

Cautions

12' - VAN - Hailey Whitaker

66' - MTL - Claire Monyard

Vancouver Rise FC

13.Morgan McAslan; 3.Jasmyne Spencer, 21.Jessika Cowart, 23.Rebecca Lake (7.Nicole Stanton HT), 18.Yuka Okamoto (12.Jaylyn Wright 57'); 5.Quinn (6.Sofia Hagman HT), 8.Samantha Chang©, 10.Lisa Pechersky (14.Anna Bout 82'); 11.Jessica De Filippo (9.Mariah Lee HT), 99.Latifah Abdu, 19.Holly Ward

Substitutes not used

1.Kirstin Tynan, 24.Josie Longhurst, 25.Nedya Sawan, 26.Anais Oularbi

Montréal Roses FC

26.Gabrielle Lambert; 3.Hailey Whitaker (16.Lara Schenk 66'), 2.Lucy Cappadona, 4.Stephanie Hill, 20.Mégane Sauvé; 15.Chloe Minas (8.Mara Bouchard 88'), 6.Allie Hess (23.Félicia Roy HT); 11.Kang Chae-Rim (24.Olivia Mbala 80'), 18.Charlotte Bilbault, 19.Lorie Thibault (17.Jodi Smith 66'); 14.Claire Monyard

Substitutes not used

1.Anna Karpenko, 7.Noémi Paquin, 21.Mathilde Lachance, 22.Anne-Marie Laroche







