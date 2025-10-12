Roses Edged by Vancouver, 0-1

Published on October 11, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal - The Montréal Roses delivered a disciplined and composed performance at Stade Boréale, failing 1-0 to the Vancouver Rise in a tightly contested match that showcased the Montrealers' continued growth throughout this historic inaugural season. Despite the final score, the quality of play from Robert Rositoiu's squad reflected the team's steady progress and collective strength.

After conceiding an early goal in the first half, the Roses regained their composure and seized control of the match, creating multiple chances while demonstrating excellent ball control. The second half saw Montréal raise their intensity, driven by a passionate crowd at Stade Boréale. While the equalizer remained just out of reach, the performance once again highlighted the fighting spirit and unity of a team on the rise.

Match Statistics: Montréal Controlled Play

Possession: Montréal 51 % - Vancouver 49 %

Shots: 15 (3 on target) for Montréal - 9 (3 on target) for Vancouver

Total Passes: 444 for Montréal- 438 for Vancouver

Crosses: 27 for Montréal - 11 for Vancouver

Corner Kicks: 4 for Montréal - 3 for Vancouver

Venue

STADE BORÉALE

Referee

MARIE-SOLEIL BEAUDOIN

Assistant Referees

LAURA HALL

CAMILLE RAYMOND

"Tonight we saw plenty of encouraging signs. The team dominated possession, created good chances, and showed real ambition going forward. We made the decision to be more aggressive, and I was pleased with the boldness we displayed offensively. We just lacked that final bit of sharpness in the box to convert our opportunities. Despite the final score, I'm proud of how the group approached the game. The players gave everything until the final whistle, and that mentality is exactly what we're building here, week in and week out." - Robert Rositoiu, Montréal Roses Head Coach

UP NEXT: SEASON FINAL IN TORONTO

The Roses will conclude their historic inaugural Northern Super League season on Sunday, October 19th at noon, facing AFC Toronto at York Lions Stadium. The match will be broadcast live on the league's official platforms and partner networks: RDS, TSN+, NSL.ca, ESPN+ and CBC Gem. Fans are encouraged to support the team as they close out this founding season before the playoffs begin.

NORTHERN SUPER LEAGUE PLAYOFFS PRESENTED BY TOYOTA

Tickets for the Roses playoff match are now available. The match will take place during one of the first two weekends of November, with the exact date to be confirmed once the final standings are set. Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, and Vancouver have all secured playoff spots. The semifinals will be played over two legs in early November, with the winners advancing to the Northern Super League Championship Final, presented by Toyota, on November 15th at BMO Field in Toronto.

