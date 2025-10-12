Calgary Wild FC Washes out Tides FC with 3-1 Victory

Published on October 11, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC midfeidler Meggie Dougherty Howard vs. Halifax Tides FC

(Calgary Wild FC, Credit: Todd Korol) Calgary Wild FC midfeidler Meggie Dougherty Howard vs. Halifax Tides FC(Calgary Wild FC, Credit: Todd Korol)

On a day that celebrated International Day of the Girl, Calgary Wild FC put on a show worthy of the occasion, taking down the Halifax Tides FC 3-1 at McMahon Stadium in a dedicated fan appreciation match. As Wild FC took time to thank their supporters, the win stood as a proud tribute to those who have brought the energy, passion, and unwavering belief all season long.

"Our first 60 minutes, we outplayed the opposition technically, which is one of the things I asked them to do at the start," said Wild FC head coach, Lydia Bedford. "I needed them to have better technical quality than Halifax, better movement off the ball and more controlled aggression - do that and we win the game, and when we assessed them at half time, we were on track with all of them."

It took all of three minutes for Wild FC to make their mark with Meggie Dougherty Howard finishing off a sharp ball from Keelyn Stewart, who made her first start of the season count and her first alongside twin sister, Taegan, in Northern Super League play.

"She (Keelyn) absolutely repaid my faith in her start in the first five minutes when she made that audacious cross through to Meggie, she's got great vision," Bedford said of the 18-year-old's play. "The first 60 minutes I'm really proud of in terms of the team's performance and overall, it meant we could make changes and get other players on the pitch."

Halifax's Sydney Kennedy briefly pulled the Tides level, but that would be the only crack in the Wild FC defence and goalkeeper, Stephanie Bukovec shut the door the rest of the way, keeping the Tides at bay.

Calgary kept the pressure on in the first half, when Grace Stordy timed her run perfectly, rising above the Halifax back line to not home a cross. Marking her first professional goal in front of a roaring hometown crowd. A moment of pure joy, and one she won't soon forget.

"It's just really special to score in front of my family and friends and the people that mean the most to me, I couldn't have asked for a better day to do it," said Stordy. "We were given a game plan today and I think we executed it well. Everybody was working for everybody on and off the pitch today and that helps everyone out a lot. The girls we have here are a great group of girls and we really showcased that today."

Early in the second half, Wild FC earned a penalty, and Dougherty Howard made no mistake, calmly slotting home her second of the match, putting the game on ice at 3-1.

"Meggie leads by what she does, she would run through a brick wall for this team and always finds a way," said Bedford on captain Dougherty Howard's stellar performance. "I would also credit the players around her, because I think part of the reason she had such a good game is because of some of those passes where Taegan or Keelyn control it and finds her."

In their final Saturday match of season, Wild FC showed their appreciation by handing the pitch over to their loyal fans. Supporters flooded the turf post-match getting a taste of what it means to truly go Wild.

"I've been saying this for almost a year and I'll say it probably the rest of my life - I think Calgary has the best fans in all of Canada, they really get behind all of our sports teams here," said Stordy when asked about the Wild FC supporters. "McMahon is a big stadium, it takes a lot to be loud in here, but they did that every single home game for us, regardless the score, regardless of outcome - we had fans sit throw a rain storm and lightning delays and they still came out loud and proud for us and we just tried to do the same for them. To show our appreciation, it just means the whole world to the whole group to have such a big crowd behind us all the time no matter what."

The team will conclude their inaugural Northern Super League season on Thursday, October 16, hosting western rivals Vancouver Rise FC under the lights at McMahon Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. MDT.

Match Summary

A complete match summary and stats can be viewed at: https://www.nsl.ca/games/calgary-halifax-2025-10-11

Free Kicks

Eighteen-year-old Calgarian twins, Keelyn and Taegan Stewart made their first start together in the Northern Super League.

Andersen Williams made her professional debut with Wild FC on Saturday, stepping onto the pitch in front of family and friends in her hometown of Calgary.

Attendance for the match was 2,528.

On the Radar

October 16 vs Vancouver Rise FC at 7 p.m. MDT (TSN)

2025 Northern Super League Schedule

