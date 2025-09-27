Calgary Wild FC Earn Defining Win in Montreal

Published on September 27, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Calgary Wild FC forward Jorian Baucom readies a kick

(Calgary Wild FC, Credit: Tim Austen) Calgary Wild FC forward Jorian Baucom readies a kick

Calgary Wild FC did what they needed to on Saturday afternoon, earning a commanding 2-0 victory over Montreal Roses FC in Laval, Que., to keep their playoff hopes alive.

"We knew as a team that we had it within us, we obviously had a few rough results over the last two months, but as a group we're learning and getting better and I think today you saw a completely different side to our team," said head coach, Lydia Bedford. "One where we set out to 'dog it' - win those first and second balls and catch Montreal on the counter-attack which we did on two occasions and as a result we took the three points."

Calgary started the match on the front foot, pressing high and generating early opportunities. The breakthrough came just before halftime when Kathryn Harvey drove deep into Montreal territory opening space for Meggie Dougherty Howard to score her third goal of the season.

"We didn't want to fly all the way to the east coast and not get that win so for us it was not an option to lose today. We just wanted that win so bad and we wanted it more than the other team did, so I think I brought that energy and the rest of the team did as well." Said Kathryn Harvey.

The Wild doubled their lead in the second half through Jorian Baucom, who scored her first goal in the Northern Super League with a well-placed low shot into the corner past Roses goalkeeper, Anna Karpenko.

"I was just going out there to have fun," said Baucom post-match. "We showed the type of team we are and we brought that grit going into today. We have a lot to prove, we have pride on the line, we play for this badge, we play for each other and we play for this staff."

In goal, Stephanie Bukovec was key in securing the shutout, making six saves to earn her clean sheet. Late-game substitutions Meikayla Moore and Mijke Roelfsema helped close out the result.

"It was a fantastic team performance from start to finish," added Bedford. "From Stephanie keeping a clean sheet to Meikayla and Mijke coming on in those dying moments to make sure we sought out that final result. I'm really pleased with Jorian to get her first and obviously for Kathryn to lead the line in the first half."

Earlier in the week, Wild FC players attended the first community screening of The Pitch, presented by Canadian Tire, celebrating the story of Diana Matheson and the creation of the Northern Super League, a moment that added emotional fuel to Saturday's win.

"We were really fortunate to watch the NSL documentary and I think that documentary shows that this league has done so much already in terms of creating history and a legacy," said Bedford. "I said to the players this morning that the belief from Diana Matheson, to know that with two days to go they still needed a sixth team and she got it across the line and we're all here as a result of that. If she can have that belief than we can have that belief that we can go and get three points against Montreal."

While the win kept Calgary's playoff hopes alive, their fate was not entirely in their own hands and a draw between the Vancouver Rise FC and Halifax Tides FC later in the day ultimately left Wild FC on the outside of the playoff picture.

Wild FC returns to McMahon Stadium on October 4 for a 2 p.m. MDT matinee against AFC Toronto, a match that will support the Canadian Cancer Society by raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research. The Wild will close out their regular season with three straight games at home.

Free Kicks

Meggie Dougherty Howard's third goal of the season ended the scoring drought, marking the club's first goal since the August 16 win over the Halifax Tides FC.

Meikayla Moore returned to the pitch in the second half, marking her first appearance since exiting early in the September 6 match against Vancouver Rise FC.

Attendance for the match was 4,576.

On the Radar

October 4 vs AFC Toronto at 2 p.m. MDT (CBC)

October 11 vs Halifax Tides FC at 12 p.m. MDT (CBC)

October 16 vs Vancouver Rise FC at 7 p.m. MDT (TSN)

2025 Northern Super League Schedule

Northern Super League Stories from September 27, 2025

