Playoffs Secured, Final Push Begins After Loss

Published on September 27, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal - Despite a 2-0 setback against the Calgary Wild at Stade Boréale, the Montréal Roses remain firmly in the top tier and have officially clinched their spot in the Northern Super League playoffs presented by Toyota. Having already won the season series against Calgary (3 wins - 2 losses), the home side used this match to fine-tune their preparation for the final stretch.

From the opening whistle, the Roses set a high tempo and generated several clear chances, tallying 12 shots with 6 on target. Montreal's defensive unit, among the league's best, once again displayed strong discipline, limiting Calgary to few quality opportunities.

Match Stats: Montreal Solid and Disciplined

Possession: Montreal 66% - Calgary 34%

Shots: Montreal 14 (6 on target) - Calgary 8 (5 on target)

Total Passes: Montreal 520 - Calgary 258

Crosses: Montreal 14 - Calgary 14

Corner Kicks: Montreal 7 - Calgary 2

Stadium

Stade Boréale

Referee

Marie-Soleil Beaudoin

Assistant Referees

Victoria Lafortune

Megan Opatril

"Even though we had already secured the series against Calgary, we approached this match with focus. The opponent challenged us defensively, and at times we lacked speed in our decision-making, but the players stayed disciplined and kept working hard. We can feel the team growing, ready to raise the intensity again. With three matches left before playoffs, we'll treat every one like a final. What matters most is staying true to our identity and arriving prepared for playoffs. We can't wait to play in front of our fans again on October 11 -their energy is contagious, and it will be a chance to thank them for their support in this inaugural season."

- Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses

2025 SEASON SNAPSHOT

With the regular season winding down, the Montréal Roses have already secured their playoff berth in the Northern Super League. The team has built its success on a strong defensive structure, ranking among the league's best with 8 clean sheets and only 18 goals conceded so far this season.

Season Series Recap:

vs. Ottawa - Series Won: 2W - 1L - 2D

vs. Calgary - Series Won: 3W - 2L - 0D

vs. Vancouver - Montr3al Leads: 2W - 1L - 1D (1 match remaining)

vs. Toronto - Even: 2W - 2L - 0D (1 match remaining)

vs. Halifax - To Be Decided: 1W - 1L - 2D (1 match remaining)

Full Calgary Series Results:

May 18 @ McMahon Stadium: Calgary 1 - 0 Montreal

July 26 @ Stade Boréale: Montreal 2 - 0 Calgary

Aug. 23 @ Stade Boréale: Montreal 2 - 0 Calgary

Sept. 13 @ McMahon Stadium: Calgary 0 - 5 Montreal

Sept. 27 @ Stade Boréale: Montreal 0 - 2 Calgary

THE FINAL REGULAR SEASON HOME GAME IS ON SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11TH AT NOON

The Roses travel to Halifax on October 2nd for their final road game before returning to Montreal for their last regular season home match on October 11th at noon at Stade Boréale against Vancouver. This Fan Appreciation match marks the final chance to experience a regular season home game this year. Heading into playoffs, the support of Montreal fans could make all the difference.

NORTHERN SUPER LEAGUE PLAYOFFS PRESENTED BY TOYOTA

Tickets are now on sale for the Roses' playoff match, which will take place on one of the first two weekends of November. The exact date will be set once final standings are confirmed and the fourth playoff team is determined.

Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal have already secured playoff spots, with one position still open. The semi-finals will be played over two legs in early November, with the winners advancing to the Northern Super League Championship Final presented by Toyota, set for November 15th at BMO Field in Toronto.

Tickets on sale now at www.rosesmtl.ca







