Roses Conclude Regular Season With Heart And Determination

Published on October 19, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Toronto - The Montréal Roses concluded their first Northern Super League regular season with a valiant performance at York Lions Stadium, falling 2-1 to AFC Toronto in a high-intensity match. Despite a depleted roster due to several key absences, the team displayed exemplary character, lifted by an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Anna Karpenko, who made numerous crucial saves.

The Roses showed tremendous determination throughout the eventful first half. Lorie Thibault delivered a superb assist to Allie Hess, who opened the scoring and rewarded the team's excellent collective effort. Toronto fought back in the second half to take the lead, but Montreal continued to press forward until the final whistle, creating multiple chances in search of an equalizer.

Karpenko was the star of the match for the Roses, producing several spectacular saves and keeping the deficit manageable despite constant pressure. Her performance confirms she will be a major asset during the playoffs.

Match Statistics: Montreal solid and ambitious

Possession: Montreal 52 % - Toronto 48 % Shots: 22 (10 on target) for Toronto - 12 for Montreal (4 on target) Total passes: 465 for Montreal - 418 for Toronto Crosses: 16 for Toronto - 8 for Montreal Corners: 8 for Toronto - 1 for Montreal

Venue

YORK LIONS STADIUM

Referee

MYRIAM MARCOTTE

Assistant Referees

CAMILLE RAYMOND

AMANDA KWAN

Following this final match, AFC Toronto officially won the Northern Super League Supporters' Shield, awarded to the club finishing atop the regular season standings.

"Our players showed remarkable commitment despite the absences, and Anna was exceptional in goal. I'm very proud of how far our team has come. Once again today, the players demonstrated courage, solidarity, and great maturity. We also want to congratulate Toronto on their consistency and excellence this season - this Supporters' Shield is well deserved. It's now playoff time: we're ready, and we can't wait to see our fans for this crucial home match." - Robert Rositoiu, Montréal Roses Head Coach

PLAYOFFS START AT HOME: A MOMENT NOT TO BE MISSED

The Montréal Roses will kick off the first-ever Northern Super League playoffs, presented by Toyota, with a home match at Stade Boréale on Saturday, November 1st at noon against AFC Toronto.

This will be the final match of the year in Laval - a unique opportunity to cheer on the Roses and close out this historic inaugural season in an electric atmosphere.

The second leg is scheduled for November 9th in Toronto.

TICKETS ON SALE AT WWW.ROSESMTL.CA







