Northern Super League Concludes Inaugural Regular Season / Playoff Matchups Confirmed

AFC Toronto with the Supporters' Shield

TORONTO - The Northern Super League (NSL) has officially wrapped up its historic inaugural regular season, marking a milestone moment in Canadian professional women's soccer.

2025 NSL Supporters' Shield Winner - AFC Toronto

AFC Toronto secured the 2025 NSL Supporters' Shield, awarded to the club having finished with the most points (51) in regular-season league play. AFC Toronto captain Emma Regan accepted the Shield from NSL President Christina Litz and members of AFC Toronto's supporters group. The presentation took place after AFC Toronto's 2-1 win over Montréal Roses at York Lions Stadium.

Final 2025 Regular Season Standings

AFC Toronto - 51 points Ottawa Rapid FC - 39 points Vancouver Rise FC - 39 points Montréal Roses - 36 points Calgary Wild FC - 29 Points Halifax Tides FC - 16 Points

2025 NSL Playoff Format & Schedule

The 2025 NSL postseason has been set and will feature the top four clubs in knockout competition to crown the league champion.

Semifinals (Two-Leg Aggregate Format)

#1 AFC Toronto vs #4 Montréal Roses

- Leg 1: Nov. 1, 2025 at 12 pm ET | Montréal at Stade Boréale - CBC/RDS

- Leg 2: Nov. 9, 2025 at 2 pm ET | Toronto at York Lions Stadium on TSN/RDS

#2 Ottawa Rapid FC vs #3 Vancouver Rise FC

- Leg 1: Nov. 4, 2025 at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET | Vancouver at Swangard Stadium on TSN

- Leg 2: Nov. 8, 2025 at 12 pm PT/ 3 pm ET | Ottawa at TD Place Stadium on CBC

NSL Final Presented by Toyota

- Saturday November 15 at 2 pm ET - at BMO Field in Toronto

2025 NSL Player Awards

The Northern Super League also announced its first slate of annual player honors, recognizing outstanding individual performances across the 2025 season.

- NSL Golden Boot (Top Scorer) - Delaney Baie Pridham (Ottawa Rapid FC) - 18 goals

- NSL Assist Leader: Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto) - 7 assists

- NSL Golden Glove (Top Goalkeeper): Morgan McAslan (Vancouver Rise FC) - 9 clean sheets

