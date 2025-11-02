Roses Drop Semifinal Opener to Toronto

Published on November 1, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - In front of their supporters gathered at Stade Boréale, the Montréal Roses played their final home match of the inaugural season, falling 0-2 to AFC Toronto in a contest marked by the team's fighting spirit and control of play that ultimately failed to produce a breakthrough.

Despite controlling possession against a well-organized Toronto side that was technical on the counterattack, the Roses demonstrated the strength of their collective, dominating possession at 59%, creating multiple scoring chances (4 shots vs. 3), and completing 218 accurate passes- clear signs of progression and cohesion for a team that is still young.

Match Statistics: Montreal Solid and Ambitious

Possession: Montreal 59 % - Toronto 41 %

Shots: 4 for Montreal (1 on target) - 3 (2 on target) for Toronto

Total passes: 272 for Montreal - 192 for Toronto

Crossses: 5 for Montreal - 4 for Toronto

Corners: 1 for Montreal - 0 for Toronto

"We obviously would have liked to finish with a victory for our supporters at this final home match. Despite good ball possession, we lacked composure in front of goal, which is what we'll focus on for the second leg because everything remains to play for. I loved the fight in my players and the way they continued to battle until the end. It's with this mentality that we're going to Toronto: nothing to lose, everything to gain." - Robert Rositoiu, head coach of the Montréal Roses

Stadium

STADE BORÉALE

Referee

MARIE-SOLEIL BEAUDOIN

Assistant Referees

MELISSA SNEDDEN

CAMILLE RAYMOND

NEXT STOP: TORONTO AND THE DIANA B. MATHESON CUP

The second leg of the semi-final will take place on Sunday, November 9th at 2:00 PM, as the Roses travel to Toronto to face AFC Toronto once again. This match will mark the final step before the Northern Super League (NSL) Final, presented by Toyota, which will be held on November 15th at BMO Field.

This historic final will crown the NSL's first season and award the Diana B. Matheson Cup for the very first time - a symbol of excellence and tribute to the league's founder.

Inspired by the legacy of Canadian women's soccer, the Diana B. Matheson Cup represents far more than a trophy: it embodies the courage, vision, and passion that made the creation of a professional women's soccer league in this country possible.

SUPPORTERS WATCH PARTY IN MONTREAL

Fans are invited to cheer on the Roses during an official watch party for the second leg of the semi-final, hosted at Relais Boréale (159, rue Jean-Talon Ouest, Montreal).

Doors open: 1:00 PM

Kickoff: 2:00 PM

Roses Bingo hosted by Le Nadia

Merchandise available on-site

"It's important to us that the community can continue to experience these moments together, even from a distance," said Annie Larouche, President of the Montréal Roses. "This gathering is our way of thanking our supporters for their support and passion throughout the season."

2026 SEASON TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE

As the Northern Super League's first season comes to a close, 2026 season tickets for the Montréal Roses are now available. Fans can reserve their seats at Stade Boréale to experience a second season that promises to be even more spectacular. Season tickets include priority access to home matches, exclusive discounts on official merchandise, and special meet-and-greets with players throughout the year. All details and deposit forms are available at rosesmtl.ca/season-tickets.







Northern Super League Stories from November 1, 2025

Roses Drop Semifinal Opener to Toronto - Roses de Montreal FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.