Stéphanie Hill Named to NSL Team of the Season

Published on October 28, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses are proud to announce that defender Stéphanie Hill has been selected to the Northern Super League (NSL) Team of the Season, an honour voted on by the league's players.

A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Hill established herself as the league's most offensively productive defender in her first professional season. At 22, she scored five goals - a record among NSL defenders - while maintaining a constant defensive presence with 1,456 minutes played.

The NSL Team of the Season features eleven athletes: Anika Tóth, Colby Barnett, Jyllissa Harris, Stéphanie Hill, Olivia Scott, Meggie Dougherty Howard, Min-A-Lee, Emma Regan, Kaylee Hunter, Esther Okoronkwo and DB Pridham. Determined by a vote of league players who could not select their own teammates, this recognition reflects the respect Hill commands across the league.

"Stéphanie represents everything we want to build. She grew up here, developed at McGill, and now shines at the professional level in front of her family and friends. Her selection to the Team of the Season demonstrates that our local talent can compete with the best players in the country. She inspires the next generation and proves that a true professional pathway now exists for our young players. We are extremely proud of her," said Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director of the Montréal Roses.

Hill's journey embodies the Roses' mission: to offer local talent a pathway to the professional ranks. After four remarkable seasons with the McGill Martlets - where she was notably named to the U SPORTS All-Canadian Team in 2023 and to the RSEQ All-Star Team four times - Hill signed with the Roses in January 2025.

Hill and the Roses will face AFC Toronto in the NSL playoffs semifinals, presented by Toyota. The first leg will take place on Saturday, November 1st at noon at Stade Boréale. Tickets are available at www.rosesmtl.ca.







Northern Super League Stories from October 28, 2025

Stéphanie Hill Named to NSL Team of the Season - Roses de Montreal FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.