Vancouver Rise FC Clinch Spot in 2025 NSL Playoffs Presented by Toyota

Published on September 27, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - For the first time in their history, Vancouver Rise FC have clinched their spot in the inaugural Northern Super League (NSL) Playoffs presented by Toyota.

Rise FC secured their spot after drawing 1-1 against Halifax Tides FC on Saturday, making them the fourth and final team to qualify for the post-season. Rise FC now have the chance to become the league's first playoff champion later this fall.

"Clinching a playoff spot in our first year is an important step in our journey," said Interim Sporting Director Robyn Gayle. "Our focus now is on sharpening through the final three regular season matches to be primed for the playoffs and to deliver consistent performances that reflect the quality, commitment and relentless spirit of our players, staff & fans."

Rise FC clinched playoffs after an incredible run of form in the second half of the season, winning six/seven out of their last ten matches and going on a record-setting eight-match unbeaten streak between July and September. In that streak, Rise FC set the then-record of highest winning margin twice with their two 6-0 victories over Calgary Wild FC and Halifax Tides FC, and established themselves as one of the league's most prolific sides with 23 goals scored and only 7 goals conceded.

With just three matches remaining in the regular season, Rise FC will now set their sights on finishing as high up in the table as they can come playoff time. Once their final position is solidified, the league will seed Rise FC into one of the two home-and-away semi-finals that are due to be played in the first two weeks of November. The format will see first place face fourth place and second place face third place, with the higher seeded team playing the away leg first and the home leg second.

Should Rise FC get past their opponent in the semi-finals, they would travel to Toronto to participate in the first-ever NSL Playoff Final presented by Toyota on November 15th at BMO Field.







Northern Super League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.