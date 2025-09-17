Vancouver Rise FC Academy Show Great Spirit in 4-1 Loss to NY/NJ Gotham FC

Published on September 17, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

It was a historic night as Vancouver Rise FC gave a valiant performance in a 4-1 loss to NY/NJ Gotham FC in their first Group Stage match of the Concacaf Women's Champions Cup.

Gotham FC opened the scoring early on, with Josie Hasbo heading in the opener in the ninth minute. Katie Stengel then scored Gotham FC's second in the 12th minute, before Rise FC Academy got one back through Anna Bout. Anaïs Oularbi streaked behind the defence and fired off a shot that smashed against the near post, but rebounded perfectly for Bout to sweep in for 2-1.

Rise FC Academy 'keeper Jessica Wulf made a great save to keep her team in it, denying a long range shot by Mandy Freeman. Lacy Kindel had some great footwork just a few minutes before the break, dribbling on the edge of the box before teeing up Oularbi. Oularbi took a touch and fired a vicious shot that was blocked before it could threaten Gotham FC's goal.

Rise FC then went into the break with only one goal to chase, proving their mettle against one of the nation's top sides.

Gotham FC began the second half by scoring their third goal in the 46th minute, through Esther González. Gotham FC then began prodding and probing at Rise FC's defence in search of a fourth, but the team did well to stay compact and repel the reigning champions' attacks.

Kindel once again had a look on goal in the 82nd minute, stepping up to a free-kick after winning a foul on a darting run through the heart of the pitch. Her shot went over the wall but couldn't dip quick enough as it fizzed over the crossbar. Gotham got their fourth and final goal in added time, through Bruninha. That would prove to be that, as Rise FC Academy managed to hold their own against one of the continent's very best.

Rise FC Academy are back in action on October 2nd, traveling all the way to Mexico to face CF Monterrey for the third match in the Group Stage of Concacaf Women's Champions Cup. Kick-off is at 6pm PT. Rise FC Academy then host Alianza Women FC in their final group stage match on October 16th at Willoughby Community Park. Kick-off is at 7pm PT. For tickets, check out our Ticketmaster.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Lizzet Amairany García Olvera

Scoring Summary

9' - GFC - Josie Hasbo (Kayla Duran)

12' - GFC - Katie Stengel (Lilly Reale)

14' - VAN - Anna Bout

46' - GFC - Esther González

90'+3 - GFC - Bruninha

Statistics

Possession: VAN 19.3% - GFC 80.7%

Shots: VAN 6 - GFC 18

Shots on Goal: VAN 1 - GFC 5

Offsides: VAN 0 - GFC 2

Corners: VAN 0 - GFC 10

Yellow Cards: VAN 0 - GFC 0

Red Cards: VAN 0 - GFC 0

Gotham FC

12.Ryan Campbell; 34.Khyah Harper, 22.Mandy Freeman, 19.Kayla Duran, 4.Lilly Reale (9.Esther González); 21.Sofia Cook, 5.Josefine Hasbo; 11.Sarah Schupansky, 2.Jaedyn Shaw (3.Bruninha), 18.Gabrielle Portilho (17.Mak Whitham 62'); 28.Katie Stengel (6.Emily Sonnet 80')

Substitutes not used

1.Shelby Hogan, 30.Ann-katrin Berger, 7.Jaelin Howell, 10.Geyse, 16.Rose Lavelle, 23.Midge Purce, 27.Jess Carter

Vancouver Rise FC Academy

31.Jessica Wulf; 34.Bridget Mutipula (23.Rebecca Lake 62'), 45.Myla Ewasiuk, 35.Tristan Corneil; 43.Seina Kashima (33.Raquel Partovi 62'), 44.Torah Betteridge (28.Jaime Perrault 75') 38.Chloe Taylor©, 47.Adri Giese; 39.Lacey Kindel, 26.Anaïs Oularbi (46.Zahra Bains 64'), 14.Anna Bout (66.Daniela Feria-Estrada 62')

Substitutes not used

42.Samantha Powell, 4.Kayla Goncalves, 25.Nedya Sawan, 36.Elizabeth Hicks, 41.Bianca Patik







