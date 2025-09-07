Vancouver Rise FC Make It Eight Straight with Huge 6-0 Win Over Calgary Wild FC at Home

Published on September 6, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

BURNABY, BC - It was another incredible night at Swangard Stadium, as Vancouver Rise FC hit a stellar six past Calgary Wild FC to extend their unbeaten streak to eight straight matches.

Rise FC had a strong start to the match, with Jessica De Filippo getting on the end of a Quinn corner, but directing her header just a bit too high and over the crossbar. Rise FC's early pressure paid off after 15 minutes, as De Filippo tackled Wild FC 'keeper Stephanie Bukoveć inside Wild FC's box, giving way for Latifah Abdu to slide and score into the empty net.

Rise FC nearly made it 2-0 in the 25th minute, after Holly Ward danced into the box and fired off a shot towards goal. Her effort was deflected into the path of Lisa Pechersky, whose follow-up shot was well saved by Bukoveć. Jorian Baucom came close to bringing Wild FC back level after she was sent in behind, but Rise FC 'keeper Morgan McAslan came up big and saved her effort.

Ward came close to making it 2-0 in the first minute of added time after being sent in behind. The winger's shot beat the 'keeper but was denied by the post, as it crashed against the woodwork before bouncing out. Rise FC did end up getting that second goal after an audacious effort from De Filippo. The striker picked up a loose back-pass some 35-yards out and lobbed a shot over the 'keeper to double Rise FC's lead.

That goal came at the perfect time as Rise FC went into the break with that two-goal cushion.

Rise FC kept that momentum going in the second half, and got their third goal in the 54th minute, once again through Abdu. Ward charged down the left side and cut it back for Abdu to place her shot into the far side netting. McAslan then made a stellar double save on the hour mark to shut down any hope of a comeback from Wild FC. Wild FC's misfortune continued just minutes later, as Michelle Romero's header smashed against the crossbar and was cleared before any follow-up could occur.

Rise FC then made it 4-0 in the 66th minute, after Lisa Pechersky won a penalty in the box. Up stepped Quinn who dispatched their penalty perfectly, putting Rise FC firmly in the driver's seat. Mariah Lee then made it 5-0 in the 72nd minute after getting on the end of a Quinn corner and blasting it into the back of the net. Pechersky then made it 6-0 in the 78th minute, after cutting inside from the left off a Quinn chipped pass, and curling a screamer into the roof of the net.

Anna Bout almost made it 7-0 after being sent clean through, but her shot was well saved by Bukoveć. Ward picked up on the rebound and tried to place one into the far corner but was just inches off. That would prove to be that as Rise FC replicated history with yet another 6-0 victory, this time at home.

Rise FC are back in action on September 13th, as they travel to Toronto to face first-place AFC Toronto. Kick-off is at 11am PT. Rise FC then come back home to Swangard Stadium to host Ottawa Rapid FC in our Fan Appreciation Match Presented by Explore Burnaby. Kick-off is at 1pm PT. Tickets are available on our Ticketmaster.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Carly Shaw-Maclaren

Scoring Summary

15' - VAN - Latifah Abdu (Jessica De Filippo)

45+4' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo

53' - VAN - Latifah Abdu (Holly Ward)

66' - VAN - Quinn (PK)

72' - VAN - Mariah Lee (Quinn)

78' - VAN - Lisa Pechersky (Quinn)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 62% - CGY 38%

Shots: VAN 24 - CGY 11

Shots on Goal: VAN 8 - CGY 5

Offsides: VAN 1 - CGY 1

Corners: VAN 8 - CGY 0

Yellow Cards: VAN 1 - CGY 2

Red Cards: VAN 0 - CGY 0

Cautions

31' - VAN - Samantha Chang

43' - CGY - Sonia O'Neill

85' - CGY - Christie Gray

Vancouver Rise FC

13.Morgan McAslan; 18.Yuka Okamoto, 21.Jessika Cowart, 16.Kennedy Faulknor (7.Nicole Stanton 62'), 3.Jasmyne Spencer; 5.Quinn, 8.Samantha Chang©Ã¯Â¸Â (6.Sofia Hagman 62'), 10.Lisa Pechersky; 99.Latifah Abdu (14.Anna Bout 55'), 11.Jessica De Filippo (9.Mariah Lee 55'), 19.Holly Ward

Substitutes

1.Kirstin Tynan, 4.Kayla Goncalves, 12.Jaylyn Wright, 24.Josie Longhurst, 26.Anais Oularbi

Calgary Wild FC

1.Stephanie Bukoveć; 2.Grace Stordy, 5.Meikayla Moore (9.Mijke Roelfsema 8'), 44.Talia White, 66.Michelle Romero; 8.Sonia O'Neill; 3.Ally Green (12.Christie Gray 62'), 18.Jenaya Robertson (23.Kathryn Harvey 62'), 18.Serita Thurton; 4.Jorian Baucom, 8.Meggie Dougherty-Howard (14.Maddy Wilson HT)

Substitutes not used

27.Laurence Gladu, 7.Caleigh Boeckx, 17.Danielle Steer, 19.Keelyn Stewart, 30.Taegan Stewart

QUOTES FROM VANCOUVER RISE FC HEAD COACH AND PLAYERS ON SAT SEP 6 GAME AGAINST CALGARY WILD FC

ANJA HEINER-MÃÃËLLER

On tonight's performance "I saw a team that came together and did well on scoring goals, of course, but also having periods in the game where we needed to do better. And they took that under their wing and still tried to fix those things. I really like to see that we grew throughout the game. So happy about winning the first half, we talked about that before the game, then winning the second half after we had that postponed second half, and of course, scoring lots of goals!"

On the team scoring by committee.

"[This form] has been building on top of that, because that was really the game where things changed. The confidence has just been built on top of that, the team is really finding good structures. The focus is there, like I said, the whole game. Scoring goals, also, having come backs, playing one player down, all of these things, just really great things to have in the back pocket."

MARIAH LEE

On the hunger in the team this season "I think that we're hungry every game, and we just try to take it game by game. I think it's just nice to have momentum, and I think it's easier to kind of build that when you're doing well, and you don't have to 'reinvent the wheel', it's just more like fine tuning things."

On coming on and making an instant impact

"It feels great! That's all you want to do is come in and make an impact. As a forward, you just got to take your chances. And so I'm just happy. I think we're all just really focused in every way, on the pitch battling, we're really organized and we just continue to raise our standards."

MORGAN MCASLAN

On the season so far and this great run "I think at the start, honestly, we were struggling the first little bit to find our chemistry and figure out what was working for us. I think it took a little bit to get going for us. Now that we are in a bit of a rhythm and a flow, and we have such a deep bench, and so many people that can come on.

I feel like now we're established our identity and know what we're good at doing. It's been awesome to see us have a lot of momentum and really figure that out in the last eight games."

On her defense in front of her "They did an awesome job, I really only had to come up with just a couple saves. They made my job easy and they've done that for the last eight games, so I think they've done a fantastic job, getting stuck into tackles, just keeping possession and keeping it away from our goal."







