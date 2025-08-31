Vancouver Rise FC Reach Seven Heaven with 2-1 Win Over Montreal Roses FC

Published on August 30, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - It was another thriller between Vancouver Rise FC and Ottawa Rapid FC on Sunday, but it was Rise FC that came away with all three points after a 3-2 win over the home side in Ottawa.

Both sides had early chances in the opening 10 minutes, as Roses FC just missed a scoring opportunity after a dangerous ball into the box, while Lisa Pechersky did well to track down a loose backpass but her shot was powered over the crossbar. Roses FC opened the scoreline in the 17th minute, after Tanya Boychuk won the ball up high and scored on the counter.

Rise FC came close to equalizing five minutes later, after a long ball from Yuka Okamoto found Holly Ward running down the left side. After cutting inside, Ward fired towards goal but her shot was deflected for a corner. Ward had a similar opportunity in the 23rd minute, after Quinn sent through a line-splitting pass, and this time drilled her shot into the bottom corner to equalize for Rise FC.

Nikki Stanton almost made Roses FC pay after she got on the end of a loose pass forward from 'keeper Gabrielle Lambert, but her ensuing shot was drilled right towards the 'keeper. Quinn became provider once more right before the break, as they played Lisa Pechersky in behind on the right-hand side. Pechersky then expertly cut inside and curled a stunning shot into the far top corner to make it 2-1 for Rise FC.

That gave the perfect end to a first-half as Rise FC went into the locker room with a one-goal lead.

Rise FC almost made it 3-1 shortly after the restart, after Ward squared a cross into the box and just narrowly missed the outstretched boot of Jessica De Filippo. Ward nearly forced an own goal just past the hour mark, forcing a Roses FC defender to almost pass it back into their own net, but it went just millimeters wide. The winger was back in the thick of it five minutes later, dancing past her marker and squaring another dangerous pass into the box that was cleared before it could find a Rise FC player.

Sofia Hagman, fresh off the bench, nearly made it 3-1 in the 84th minute after her shot from distance just fizzed past the near post. Afterwards, it was all focus as Rise FC ran down the clock and grinded out yet another victory, pushing them to seven games unbeaten.

Rise FC are back in action on September 6th at Swangard Stadium as they host Calgary Wild FC for the fourth time this season. Kick-off is at 6pm PT. Tickets are available on our Ticketmaster.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Anne-Marie Canuel

Scoring Summary

17' - MTL - Tanya Boychuk

23' - VAN - Holly Ward (Quinn)

45'+1 - VAN - Lisa Pechersky (Quinn)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 50% - MTL 50%

Shots: VAN 13 - MTL 13

Shots on Goal: VAN 4 - MTL 3

Offsides: VAN 1 - MTL 2

Corners: VAN 5 - MTL 5

Yellow Cards: VAN 2 - MTL 1

Red Cards: VAN 0 - MTL 0

Cautions

36' - MTL - Felicia Roy

43' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo

90'+3 - VAN - Josie Longhurst

Montreal Roses FC

26.Gabrielle Lambert; 16.Lara Schenk (17.Jodi Smith HT'), 4.Stéphanie Hill, 3.Hailey Whitaker, 2.Lucy Cappadona; 11.Kang ChaeRim, 23.Felicia Roy (6.Allie Hess 66'), 18.Charlotte Bilbaut, 20.Mégane Sauvé (14.Claire Monyard 66'); 12.Tanya Boychuk, 7.Noémi Paquin

Substitutes not used

1.Anna Karpenko, 8.Mara Bouchard, 19.Lorie Thibault, 24.Olivia Mbala

Vancouver Rise FC

13.Morgan McAslan; 12.Jaylyn Wright (3.Jasmyne Spencer HT'), 21.Jessika Cowart, 16.Kennedy Faulknor (34.Bridget Mutipula 60'), 18.Yuka Okamoto; 5.Quinn, 7.Nikki Stanton (24.Josie Longhurst HT'), 10.Lisa Pechersky; 8.Samantha Chang©Ã¯Â¸Â (6.Sofia Hagman 70'), 11.Jessica De Filippo (9.Mariah Lee 83'), 19.Holly Ward

Substitutes not used

1.Kirstin Tynan, 14.Anna Bout, 25.Nedya Sawan, 26.Anais Oularbi







