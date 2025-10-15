Three Vancouver Rise FC Players Called up to International Duty

Published on October 15, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Three Vancouver Rise FC players have been called up for international duty for this upcoming October international window.

Holly Ward, 21, has been called up to the Canadian Women's National Team for the fourth time this season and of her career. Ward has had an immediate impact in her first year as a senior international, starting two matches and scoring two goals in just four appearances for Team Canada. She now joins the squad for a fifth time as they face Switzerland and the Netherlands in international friendlies ahead of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup Qualifying next year. Canada will face Switzerland on Friday, October 24th at the Swissporarena in Lucerne at 7:30pm local time (1:30pm ET / 10:30am PT), while they face the Netherlands on Tuesday, October 28th at 8:45pm local time (2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT).

Jessika Cowart, 25, has been called up to the Philippines Women's National Team for the fourth time this season. With 39 caps for the Filipinas, Cowart has been one of the staples in defence for her country, helping the Philippines qualify for the upcoming 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup earlier this year. She will now help the Philippines get ready for that competition with their upcoming match against Uzbekistan on October 29th in Manila. The game begins at 7pm local (7am ET / 4am PT).

Nedya Sawan, 23, has been called up to the Egypt Women's National Team for the second time of the season and of her career. Sawan was called up to Egypt's friendly series against Jordan last March and had an impressive debut, scoring Egypt's second goal in their 3-0 win. She will now join Egypt's quest to qualify for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, as they face Ghana in a two-legged tie in the second round of qualifying. The first leg will be hosted in Ismailia, Egypt on October 23rd at 6pm local time (12pm ET/ 9am PT), while the second will take place in Accra, Ghana on October 28th at 3:30pm local time (9:30am ET / 6:30am PT).







