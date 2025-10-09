Vancouver Rise FC Record Comfortable 2-0 Road Win over Ottawa Rapid FC

Published on October 8, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

OTTAWA, ON - It was a successful evening in the nation's capital for Vancouver Rise FC on Wednesday, as they got back to winning ways in a 2-0 victory over Ottawa Rapid FC.

It was a hot start from Rise FC, with Samantha Chang nearly opening the scoreline inside the first five minutes. Latifah Abdu put pressure on Rapid FC 'keeper Melissa Dagenais, forcing the 'keeper to pass it right into the path of Chang, but Chang's ensuing shot was well-saved from Dagenais who managed to get back into position. Moments later on the other side, D.B. Pridham came close to scoring for Rapid FC after streaking in behind, but her shot hit the crossbar and bounced out. Rise FC 'keeper Morgan McAslan then made a good save to deny Pridham minutes later, coming up big to block a shot from inside the box.

Jessica De Filippo tried her luck in the 10th minute, firing from distance and forcing a full-stretch save from Dagenais. De Filippo then turned creator in the 15th minute, playing in Abdu in behind as the forward fired a low shot into the bottom corner to open the scoring. Holly Ward almost made it immediately 2-0 after a well-worked corner saw Ward grab a loose ball in the box, but her shot was well-saved once again by Dagenais. Dagenais was unable to do anything from the ensuing corner, as Samantha Chang's ball into the box was met by the rising De Filippo, who rocketed her header into the back of the net in the 18th minute.

Abdu almost made it 3-0 in the 25th minute, getting on the end of a Jasmyne Spencer cross into the box with a diving shot, but her effort was right at Dagenais who was able to parry it wide. De Filippo was agonizingly denied by the post in the 35th minute, after she got on the end of another cross with a downward header. Rise FC then kept their control over the match until the referee blew her half-time whistle, going into the break with a comfortable lead.

Rise FC began the second half with the same energy, combining well to break down Ottawa's lines and create dangerous opportunities. Chang was found in some great space on the edge of the box 10 minutes into the half, but the ball hit her hand before she could rip a shot towards goal. Chang then put in the work on the defensive end in the 74th minute, making a stunning goal-line clearance to deny Pridham a headed goal from a corner. Later, Ward went on a twisting run into the box in the 81st minute, bypassing two defenders before lashing a shot that was well-held by Dagenais.

Mariah Lee almost got Rise FC's third right at the end, using quick feet to get past her marker in the box but her ensuing shot went just over the bar. Rise FC then saw out the remainder of the match to get three crucial points at the tail end of the season.

Rise FC are back in action on Saturday, October 11th, as they take on their penultimate regular season match against Montréal Roses FC in Québec. Kick-off is at 9am PT.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Carly Shaw-MacLaren

Scoring Summary

15' - VAN - Latifah Abdu (Jessica De Filippo)

18' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo (Samantha Chang)

Statistics

Possession: OTT 48% - VAN 52%

Shots: OTT 16 - VAN 16

Shots on Goal: OTT 3 - VAN 10

Offsides: OTT 8 - VAN 3

Corners: OTT 5 - VAN 4

Yellow Cards: OTT 4 - VAN 1

Red Cards: OTT 0 - VAN 0

Cautions

77' - OTT - Nicola Golen

84' - OTT - Susanne Haaland

86' - OTT - Delaney Baie Pridham

88' - VAN - Mariah Lee

90'+5 - OTT - Jyllissa Harris

Vancouver Rise FC

13.Morgan McAslan; 3.Jasmyne Spencer, 21.Jessika Cowart, 23.Rebecca Lake (6.Sofia Hagman 60'), 18.Yuka Okamoto; 7.Nicole Stanton, 8.Samantha Chang©Ã¯Â¸Â, 10.Lisa Pechersky; 11.Jessica De Filippo (9.Mariah Lee 60'), 99.Latifah Abdu (24.Josie Longhurst 67'), 19.Holly Ward (14.Anna Bout 90'+1)

Substitutes not used

1.Kirstin Tynan, 4.Kayla Goncalves, 12.Jaylyn Wright, 25.Nedya Sawan, 26.Anais Oularbi

Ottawa Rapid FC

30.Melissa Dagenais; 3.Kayla Adamek, 18.Olivia Scott, 33.Jyllissa Harris, 19.Choo Hyo-Joo (2.Susanne Haaland 73'); 11.Desiree Scott (9.Jazmine Wilkinson 73'), 8.Ellen Gibson; 10.Florence Belize (21.Melanie Forbes 83'), 6.Julia Benati (15.Nicola Golen HT), 7.Johanne Fridlund; 22.Delaney Baie Pridham.

Substitutes not used

12.Kelly Chiavaro, 5.Emily Amano, 13.Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, 26.Mia Ugarte







