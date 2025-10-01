Rise FC look to take some time to rest and recuperate after clinching playoffs

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC (9W-7L-5D) are back in Vancouver after clinching playoffs last week in Halifax, taking a week to prepare ahead of a double matchweek against Ottawa Rapid FC and Montreal Roses FC in Week 25 of the 2025 Northern Super League (NSL).

STORYLINES

PLAYOFFS SECURED: After last Saturday's draw against Halifax Tides FC, Rise FC have officially clinched their spot in the NSL Playoffs presented by Toyota. They will face one of AFC Toronto, Ottawa Rapid FC or Montreal Roses FC in the semi-finals that will take place in the first two weeks of November. With Rise FC currently in fourth place, the focus now will be to secure the highest-place finish possible with the remaining three games of the regular season. Given that two out of those three matches are against Rapid FC and Roses FC, Rise FC will have a great opportunity to rise as high as second in the table.

A BREAK TO REFOCUS: After a busy period of consecutive game weeks since the mid-season break in July, Rise FC will now have a week break to take rest, recuperate and re-focus on the task at hand. The team takes a well-deserved three day break before getting back on the training pitch to prepare for an intense end to the regular season. Next week sees Rise FC travel to Ontario to face Rapid FC on Wednesday before traveling to Montreal to face Roses FC on Saturday. The team then finishes the season the following Thursday away to Calgary Wild FC to make it three games in just eight days, meaning this preparation time will be crucial for their hunt for second place.

ACADEMY IN MEXICO: For Rise FC Academy, they also have a busy week as they are traveling to Mexico to face Monterrey Femenil in Matchday 3 of Concacaf W Champions Cup Group Stage action. To keep their knockout hopes alive, Rise FC Academy need to have a great performance against a Monterrey team that is also currently on the outside looking in for next-stage qualification. The Mexican team boasts international players such as Lucía García and Marcela Restrepo, meaning Rise FC Academy will have to be at their best to be able to stay in the running for those top two spots.







