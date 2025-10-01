Week 25 Preview

The playoff race is settled, but Week 25 still brings high drama. Montréal are pushing for seeding when they visit Halifax on Thursday, while Calgary look to play spoiler against newly crowned Shield winners Toronto on Saturday. Pride, momentum, and playoff positioning are all on the line.

Toronto already have the Supporters' Shield in hand, but Ottawa, Montréal, and Vancouver are locked in a tight fight for seeding that will determine playoff matchups and home-field advantage. Halifax and Calgary are out of the picture, yet both clubs remain eager to play spoiler and reward their supporters with strong finishes.

Here's your guide to Week 25, where pride, momentum, and playoff positioning are all in play.

Halifax Tides FC vs. Montréal Roses FC

Thursday, October 2 - 6:00 PM ET

Wanderers Grounds | CBC Gem, RDS2, NSL.ca

Halifax (3-13-6) know their fate is sealed, but that hasn't dimmed their fight. Last week's spirited 1-1 draw against Vancouver showed once again how difficult the Tides are to beat at home. Anika Tóth continues to shine in net, leading one of the league's busiest defenses, and the Wanderers Grounds faithful will demand another inspired performance.

Montréal (10-7-5) slipped at the wrong time, falling 2-0 at home to Calgary. While their playoff berth is secure, the Roses are now chasing Ottawa for second place and the seeding edge it provides. Tanya Boychuk and Stéphanie Hill have carried much of the attacking load, but the midfield will need to reassert control to get Montréal back on track.

The season series has been tight: two draws and one win apiece. Halifax are desperate to give their fans a final celebration, while Montréal cannot afford to stumble again if they want to climb higher before November.

What to Watch: Can Halifax's back line withstand Montréal's pressure? If the Roses score first, they'll look to dictate the tempo, but if Halifax hang around into the second half, the crowd could tilt momentum and set up another upset bid.

Calgary Wild FC vs. AFC Toronto

Saturday, October 4 - 4:00 PM ET

McMahon Stadium | CBC, CBC Gem

Calgary (7-13-2) are out of playoff contention but far from irrelevant. Their 2-0 shock win in Montréal was a reminder of the Wild's dangerous potential, even after an uneven season. Defensive frailties have been their undoing, yet when they attack with conviction, they can trouble any opponent. Playing at home, they'll want to give their supporters one last marquee rout.

Toronto (14-6-3) arrive as newly crowned Supporters' Shield winners, sealing first place with last week's 1-0 triumph in Ottawa. The league leaders have been relentless since spring, unbeaten in their last seven, and will now turn their focus toward maintaining rhythm before the playoffs. Kaylee Hunter remains a threat in transition, while Esther Okoronkwo's consistency in front of goal has been pivotal to Toronto's success.

This matchup has been one-sided all year, with Toronto sweeping the season series in four meetings. Calgary will need to break that trend to leave their fans with a lasting memory.

What to Watch: Toronto may already have the Shield, but expect them to treat this as a statement game. Calgary's best chance is to disrupt the visitors' rhythm early and lean on home-field energy. If the Wild concede first, Toronto's machine-like control could turn the afternoon into another showcase.

Playoff Picture

Clinched:

Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Vancouver - all locked into the postseason

Eliminated:

Calgary, Halifax

Seeding Race:

2nd, 3rd, and 4th remain up for grabs between Ottawa, Montréal, and Vancouver. This week cannot settle any further seeds, but every point will shape who hosts and who travels in the semifinals

The Takeaway

Week 25 is about preparation and positioning. Toronto are chasing momentum, Ottawa rest idle but watch closely, and Montréal and Vancouver are battling for seeding while avoiding late stumbles. Halifax and Calgary may be eliminated, but they'll fight to prove they belong on the same stage.

Two matches, two very different stakes but for all six clubs, every minute still matters.







