Northern Super League and YouTube Announce Strategic Partnership to Livestream Games and Expand Global Reach

Toronto - The Northern Super League (NSL) today confirmed a new partnership with YouTube Canada that will bring women's professional soccer to fans worldwide on the world's largest video platform. The partnership was unveiled at YouTube Features on September 25, in front of an audience of influencers, agencies, and brand leaders.

As part of the agreement, YouTube will serve as a hub for NSL content, giving fans global access to select live matches and opening up new ways to experience Canada's first professional women's soccer league.

Beyond the action on the pitch, the NSL on YouTube will deliver highlights, original features, and behind-the-scenes series that spotlight players, supporters, and the culture driving the league. Year-round storytelling on the platform will strengthen connections with fans, building loyalty and a sense of community that extends well past matchday.

"Partnering with YouTube allows us to showcase our athletes, clubs, and league stories on a global stage - engaging fans worldwide and putting the Northern Super League at the heart of the sports conversation. YouTube is also a key destination where our fans immerse themselves in culture and sport content, making it the perfect platform to deepen connections and attract new supporters," said Kelly Shouldice, VP of Brand and Content, Northern Super League.

With more than two billion monthly active users worldwide, YouTube provides the NSL with unprecedented scale and accessibility. Matches will be widely promoted and available free of charge, on every device, removing barriers to access and connecting the league with Gen Z and Millennial audiences - critical growth demographics for the future of women's sports.

"YouTube is the epicentre of culture and fandom. We can't wait to make the NSL accessible to anyone, anywhere on our platform," said Alexandra Hunnings Klein, YouTube Canada, Head of Communications. "The Northern Super League has already demonstrated remarkable quality of play and built a passionate fan base in its inaugural year. We applaud everything Diana Matheson and her team have accomplished in such a short time, and we're excited to support the league as it grows to even greater heights. At YouTube, we believe in the power of sport to connect communities, and we look forward to helping bring the NSL's athletes and stories to fans across Canada and around the world."

In addition to serving as a content hub, YouTube will provide the NSL with dedicated technical, production, sales, and promotional support, along with ongoing strategic guidance to grow the league's official channel.

Together, the NSL and YouTube will collaborate on brand integration opportunities for partners and leverage innovative activations to drive sponsor value. This partnership positions the NSL alongside other major global sports leagues thriving on YouTube, while creating new commercial opportunities through advertising, branded content, and sponsor campaigns - all backed by robust data and insights on fan engagement.







