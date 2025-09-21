Vancouver Rise FC Resilient Until the End in 3-0 Loss to Ottawa Rapid FC

Published on September 20, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

BURNABY, BC - It was a frustrating afternoon at Swangard Stadium on Saturday, as Vancouver Rise FC lost 3-0 to Ottawa Rapid FC despite dominating a majority of the match.

Latifah Abdu nearly got it started for Rise FC inside four minutes, firing a curled shot from the left that forced Rapid FC 'keeper Melissa Dagenais into a smart save. Rise FC 'keeper Morgan McAslan made a good save 10 minutes later, diving to her left to grab onto a downward header from a corner. Quinn then came close to a stellar breakthrough goal just before the half-hour mark, making a smart turn in midfield before blasting a shot that just went over the crossbar.

Rapid FC then took the lead against the run of play, with Stella Downing scoring after being sent in behind. Abdu tried to get Rise FC back on level terms immediately, lacing a vicious shot from distance but Dagenais managed to push it wide. Yuka Okamoto nearly got her first goal of the season after some great passing play fed her into the left side of the box, but her shot just trickled wide of the far post. Pechersky then had a chance right at the half, cutting inside from the right and lasering a shot, but the ball couldn't dip quickly enough.

Rise FC went into the break with a goal down but with the momentum in their favour.

Holly Ward came close to an immediate equalizer at the start of the half, but her shot was from just too narrow an angle to beat Dagenais. Abdu came ever so close 10 minutes later, firing a shot from yet another wide angle, beating the 'keeper but rolling the wrong side of the far post. Nikki Stanton had a chance right in front of goal after Quinn chipped in a cross towards the penalty spot, but her diving header went right into the hands of Dagenais.

Dagenais made another great save in the 74th minute, coming down low to get a hand on a Abdu driven shot from inside the box. D.B. Pridham then scored Ottawa's second goal in the 78th minute, making it 2-0. Lisa Pechersky almost got one back moments later, driving through the middle up until the edge of the box, but her shot went right into the hands of Dagenais. Rapid then made it 3-0 in the 84th minute after Jazmine Wilkinson scored a header.

Rise FC fought until the very end, but had to settle for a 3-0 defeat in their last home game of the regular season. Rise FC are back in action on Saturday, September 27th as they travel to Halifax to face Halifax Tides FC. Kick-off is at 11am PT.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Marie-Soleil Beaudoin

Scoring Summary

38' - OTT - Stella Downing (D.B. Pridham)

78' - OTT - Delaney Baie Pridham

84' - OTT - Jazmine Wilkinson (Nicola Golen)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 64% - OTT 36%

Shots: VAN 19 - OTT 8

Shots on Goal: VAN 8 - OTT 5

Offsides: VAN 0 - OTT 0

Corners: VAN 11 - OTT 2

Yellow Cards: VAN 1 - OTT 3

Red Cards: VAN 0 - OTT 0

Cautions

23' - OTT - Florence Belzile

37' - OTT - Ellen Gibson

49' - OTT - Stella Downing

63' - VAN - Nikki Stanton

69' - OTT - Olivia Scott

Vancouver Rise FC

13.Morgan McAslan; 3.Jasmyne Spencer, 21.Jessika Cowart, 34.Bridget Mutipula (6.Sofia Hagman 67'), 18.Yuka Okamoto (12.Jaylyn Wright HT); 5.Quinn, 7.Nicole Stanton, 10.Lisa Pechersky; 8.Samantha Chang©Ã¯Â¸Â(14.Anna Bout 79'), 99.Latifah Abdu, 19.Holly Ward (9.Mariah Lee 65')

Substitutes

1.Kirstin Tynan, 23.Rebecca Lake, 24.Josie Longhurst, 25.Nedya Sawan, 26.Anais Oularbi

Ottawa Rapid FC

30.Melissa Dagenais; 3.Kayla Adamek, 2.Susanne Haaland, 33.Jyllissa Harris (18.Olivia Scott HT), 19.Choo Hyojoo; 11.Desiree Scott (6.Julia Benati 72'), 8.Ellen Gibson; 10.Florence Belzile (15.Nicola Golen HT), 14.Min-a Lee, 98.Stella Downing (7.Johanne Fridlund 72'); 22.Delaniey Baie Pridham (9.Jazmine Wilkinson 81').

Substitutes not used

12.Kelly Chiavaro, 5.Emily Amano, 12.Melanie Forbes







