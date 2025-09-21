Pridham Hits 18 as Ottawa Blanks Vancouver 3-0

Published on September 20, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release









Jazmine Wilkinson of Ottawa Rapid FC is congratulated after her goal

(Ottawa Rapid FC) Jazmine Wilkinson of Ottawa Rapid FC is congratulated after her goal(Ottawa Rapid FC)

Burnaby, BC - Ottawa Rapid FC turned in a commanding performance on the road Saturday afternoon, defeating Vancouver 3-0 at Swangard Stadium in Burnaby. Ottawa controlled play from the outset and were rewarded in the 37th minute when Stella Downing streaked up the field and finished confidently for her third goal of the season, giving the visitors a first-half lead.

The Rapid doubled their advantage in the 77th minute through D.B. Pridham, who capitalized on a defensive miscue by Nicole Stanton and calmly beat goalkeeper Morgan McAslan for her league-leading 18th goal of the season. Just six minutes later, Ottawa added a third as substitute Jazmine Wilkinson headed home her first NSL goal from Nicola Golen's cross in the 83rd minute to cap off the win.

Despite pushing hard to clinch their playoff berth, Vancouver couldn't break through against Ottawa's organized backline and fell short at home.

Coach Katrine Pedersen on the team's performance: "It was not our intention to go out and play a defensive game - we wanted to control the game. But we know there are different ways to win a football game and we had to put in the fight and the defensive discipline."

Next, Ottawa Rapid FC returns home to The Stadium at TD Place to face AFC Toronto on Friday, September 26 at 7 p.m. ET.

SERIES: Ottawa added a win to their season series against Vancouver, now at 1-2-1.

JAZMINE WILKINSON: The forward netted her first Northern Super League goal.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC faces AFC Toronto at TD Place Stadium on Friday, September 26 at 7 p.m. ET (Watch on TSN+, ESPN+, and stream on NSL.ca).

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 3 | Vancouver Rise FC - 0

Venue: Swangard Stadium

Referee: Marie-Soleil Beaudoin

Assistants: Melissa Snedden, Megan Opatril

Fourth Official: Kelsey Carrothers

Referee Observer: Bob Sawtell

Attendance: 4320

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: Stella Downing (37')

Ottawa Rapid FC: D.B. Pridham (77')

Ottawa Rapid FC: Jazmine Wilkinson (83')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

22' - Yellow: Florence Belzile (Ottawa Rapid FC)

36' - Yellow: Ellen Gibson (Ottawa Rapid FC)

48' - Yellow: Stella Downing (Ottawa Rapid FC)

65' - Yellow: Nikki Stanton (Vancouver Rise FC)

68' - Yellow: Olivia Scott (Ottawa Rapid FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Mélissa Dagenais (Saint-Hubert, QC)

DF Choo Hyojoo (South Korea)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

DF Susanne Haaland (Norway)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Min A Lee (South Korea)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)

MF Florence Belzile (Chicoutimi, QC)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

Substitutes: Kelly Chiavaro (GK), Olivia Scott (DF), Emily Amano (MF), Melanie Forbes (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Johanne Fridlund (FW), Jazmine Wlkinson (FW), Nicola Golen (FW)

Total Shots: 8

Shots on Goal: 5

Fouls: 12

Offsides: 0

Corner-Kicks: 2

Saves: 8

Video Highlights of the Game

Media can access video highlights from the match on the Northern Super League YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@NorthernSuperLeague

Match Summary

A complete summary of the match facts and stats can be viewed at:

https://www.nsl.ca/games/vancouver-ottawa-2025-09-20

Images from this story







Northern Super League Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.