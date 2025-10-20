DB Pridham Makes History, Wins Inaugural NSL Golden Boot Award

Published on October 20, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release







OTTAWA - Ottawa Rapid FC is proud to announce that forward DB Pridham has been awarded the Golden Boot as the Northern Super League's leading scorer in the league's inaugural season. Pridham's prolific campaign saw her net an astounding 18 goals and add three assists, making her the first player to claim this prestigious honour in NSL history.

The 28-year-old dual Canadian-American citizen, born in Saratoga, California, has been a consistent standout for Rapid FC throughout the season. The Golden Boot caps off an extraordinary individual effort that includes scoring the NSL's first-ever hat trick (June 7, 2025, vs. Toronto) and being named NSL Player of the Month for August, when she scored six goals and added two assists across six matches while leading Rapid FC's playoff push.

Pridham's 18-goal tally sets a bold benchmark for scoring excellence in the NSL, establishing a standard that future Golden Boot contenders will aim to match. Her three assists showcase her ability to create opportunities for teammates, a testament to the team-first mentality that earned her recognition beyond just goal-scoring statistics.

"DB has been absolutely relentless this season," said Kristina Kiss, Technical Director of Ottawa Rapid FC. "What she's accomplished goes beyond just the numbers, although 18 goals in our first season is genuinely remarkable. She's shown the kind of clinical finishing and leadership that defines elite strikers. To watch her make history as our first Golden Boot winner while helping establish the NSL as the highest level of professional soccer in Canada is something truly special."

Pridham's journey to this historic achievement brings together years of elite experience from both domestic and international play. Her collegiate success at Santa Clara University, where she helped the team reach the NCAA Tournament for a consecutive four years - including a run to the Elite Eight - highlighted her ability to perform at the highest level before making the leap to professional soccer. Prior to joining Rapid FC, she competed professionally in Iceland and Sweden, earning Champions League experience during her time in Sweden.

Head Coach Katrine Pedersen praised Pridham's impact both on and off the pitch: "DB brings something special to our team that you can't teach, a natural ability to find the back of the net when it matters most. But what makes her truly exceptional is her drive, how she elevates everyone around her through her work ethic and her commitment to her teammates. She embodies the characteristics our club strives to represent. Winning the Golden Boot in the NSL's first season is the perfect reflection of her quality."

The achievement caps off a breakthrough season for both Pridham and Rapid FC, as the club secured a playoff berth. Rapid FC established itself as a force in professional women's soccer while building a passionate fanbase in Ottawa. Known for her playful celebrations, Pridham's goals were crucial in several key victories throughout the campaign, creating the kind of electric moments that had fans on their feet at TD Place.

"This is exactly what we envisioned when we set out to build something special in Ottawa," said CEO Tom Gilbert. "DB's Golden Boot win represents more than individual excellence, it's proof that we're attracting world-class talent who deliver at the highest level. When you combine her proven track record from Europe and her collegiate success at Santa Clara with her commitment to our community, you get exactly the kind of player who can make history. Having the NSL's first Golden Boot winner in our kit is something the club is incredibly proud of."

Reflecting on the achievement, Pridham expresses gratitude: "The Golden Boot award is the result of a lot of hard work, not just from me, but from the whole team. I go out every game focused on doing my job as a striker and scoring, but the real reward is winning together as a team. I'm thankful to my teammates for backing me and creating the chances, and to the coaching staff for trusting and challenging me throughout the season. A huge thank you as well to my family and friends for their unwavering support behind the scenes and of course to everyone who made this league possible".

Pridham has been vocal about the significance of the NSL for the future of women's soccer in Canada: "Bringing professional women's soccer to Canada is a big step forward for the growth of the game in the country and, more importantly, for the next generation of young female players. For the first time, they can now watch in the stands, see a team in their own city, and truly believe that their dreams of playing professionally in Canada are possible. To be part of this historic moment, and to receive the Golden Boot in the NSL's inaugural season, is an honor and something I'll carry with pride for the rest of my life. I'm grateful to be here, not just playing the game I love, but helping build the future of soccer in Canada and proudly representing my family and my roots."

The Golden Boot award adds to what has been a remarkable debut season for Rapid FC, as the club advanced to the 2025 NSL Playoffs, featuring the top four clubs in a knockout competition to crown the league champion. In the semifinal two-leg aggregate format, second-seeded Ottawa Rapid FC will face third-seeded Vancouver Rise FC, with Leg 1 set for November 4, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET at Swangard Stadium in Vancouver, and Leg 2 on November 8, 2025, at 3 p.m. ET at The Stadium at TD Place in Ottawa.

Tickets for the playoff match at TD Place are now on sale.







Northern Super League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.