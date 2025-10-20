Vancouver Rise FC Face Ottawa Rapid FC in Playoff Semi Final, Host First Leg on November 4th

Published on October 20, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC will be facing Ottawa Rapid FC in the semi-final of the NSL Playoffs presented by Toyota.

Rise FC enter the semi-finals after finishing third in the 2025 Northern Super League regular season. Rise FC ended the season on 39 points after 25 games, with a 11W-8L-6D record, narrowly missing out on second place due to the goal difference tiebreaker with Ottawa Rapid FC.

As the third placed seed, they will host the first game of the two-leg semi-final on Tuesday, November 4th at Swangard Stadium at 10pmET/7pm PT., They then travel to Ottawa for the second leg on November 8th at TD Place at 3pm ET/12pm PT. Whoever ends the semi-final with greater aggregate score across both matches, is deemed the winner. Should the score be level by the end of the regulation time in the second match, the game will go to extra time and penalties if necessary.

The winner of that semi-final will face the winner of the AFC Toronto/Montreal Roses FC semi-final in the inaugural NSL Final presented by Toyota, which will be hosted in Toronto at BMO Field on November 15th at 2pm ET/11am PT. The victor will be crowned the NSL's first ever playoff champion and hoist the newly minted Diana B. Matheson Cup.







Northern Super League Stories from October 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.