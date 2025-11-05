Pridham Strikes, Rapid Stay Within Reach After First Leg of Semifinal Matchup

Published on November 5, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC celebrates D.B. Pridham's Goal

Burnaby, BC - Golden Boot winner D.B. Pridham opened her postseason scoring account, but Ottawa Rapid FC couldn't fully overcome an early deficit, falling 2-1 to Vancouver Rise FC in Leg 1 of the Northern Super League semifinal on Tuesday night at Swangard Stadium. The result keeps the series very much in reach as the decisive return leg shifts to TD Place Stadium in Ottawa.

Vancouver capitalized early, forcing turnovers high up the pitch and striking twice through Latifah Abdu in the 14th and 21st minutes. Ottawa stabilized as the match progressed, tightening their structure and limiting further chances while searching for a breakthrough of their own.

That breakthrough arrived in the 66th minute when Pridham buried her first playoff goal past the NSL's Golden Glove winner Morgan McAslan to cut the deficit. The Rapid pushed with momentum through the closing stages, applying pressure and forcing mistakes as they chased an equalizer, but Vancouver held on - setting up a high-stakes second leg with a place in the NSL Final on the line.

Head coach Katrine Pedersen: "We were not happy with how we showed up in the first half - that was not ourselves. We met a very good Vancouver team who were all over us, and we struggled. It felt like we weren't able to play the way we normally do, and we talked about that at halftime. We came out with a completely different mindset and mentality in the second half. We didn't dominate the entire half, but we were much better - we created chances, got in behind, and scored. We kept pushing, and I'm proud of how we responded and the way we showed up after the break."

Next, Ottawa Rapid FC return home to TD Place Stadium in Ottawa for Leg 2 of their semifinal matchup against Vancouver Rise FC on Saturday, November 8 at 3 p.m. ET.

D.B. PRIDHAM: The NSL Golden Boot winner scored her first playoff goal, her 19th of the season, to keep Ottawa within one.

SECOND LEG AWAITS: The series shifts to TD Place Stadium with the Rapid only trailing by a single goal.

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 1 | Vancouver Rise FC - 2

Venue: Swangard Stadium

Referee: Carly Shaw-Maclaren

Assistants: Stéphanie Fortin, Shukwia Tajik

Fourth Official: Anne-Marie Canuel

Referee Observer: Bob Sawtell

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: D.B. Pridham (66')

Vancouver Rise FC: Latifah Abdu (14'), Latifah Abdu (21')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

77' - Yellow: Johanne Fridlund (Ottawa Rapid FC)

90'+4' - Yellow: Morgan McAslan (Vancouver Rise FC)

90'+5' - Yellow: Kayla Adamek (Ottawa Rapid FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Mélissa Dagenais (Saint-Hubert, QC)

DF Choo Hyojoo (South Korea)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

DF Olivia Scott (Aurora, ON)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Min A Lee (South Korea)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

FW Johanne Fridlund (Norway)

Substitutes: Kelly Chiavaro (GK), Susanne Haaland (DF), Emily Amano (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Jazmine Wilkinson (FW), Florence Belzile (MF), Sonia Okobi-Oke (MF), Nicola Golen (FW), Melanie Forbes (MF)

Total Shots: 7

Shots on Goal: 1

Fouls: 13

Offsides: 1

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 3

Match Summary

A complete summary of the match facts and stats can be viewed at:

https://www.nsl.ca/games/vancouver-ottawa-2025-11-04

Images from this story







