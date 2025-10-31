Rapid FC Make a Statement, Earn Five NSL Honours

Published on October 31, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC celebrate a DB Pridham goal

OTTAWA - As the Northern Super League (NSL) concludes its 2025 Awards Week, celebrating the league's top performers, Ottawa Rapid FC has emerged as the most decorated club, capturing five awards and having four players named to the NSL Team of the Season. These honours cap off a standout regular season that saw Rapid FC finish second in the standings and advance to the upcoming NSL semifinals against Vancouver.

NSL 2025 Award Winners - Ottawa Rapid FC:

NSL Player of the Year: Delaney Baie Pridham

NSL Forward of the Year: Delaney Baie Pridham

NSL Defender of the Year: Jyllissa Harris

NSL Golden Boot (Top Scorer): Delaney Baie Pridham (18 goals)

NSL Team of the Season: Jyllissa Harris (defender), Olivia Scott (defender), Min-a Lee (Midfielder), Delaney Baie Pridham (Forward)

NSL Goal of the Season: Julia Benati and Desiree Scott (May 15 vs. Vancouver)

Star forward Delaney Baie (DB) Pridham led the way with an impressive trio of awards, representing the most earned by any player in the NSL's inaugural season.

Over the course of the year, Pridham scored 18 goals and added three assists, helping Ottawa Rapid FC finish as the second-highest scoring team in the league with 41 goals, just one goal shy of Toronto. Her clinical finishing, consistency, and leadership on the pitch not only fueled the team's success but also set a high standard for professional soccer in Canada. Prior to joining Rapid FC, Pridham competed professionally in Iceland and Sweden, gaining Champions League experience during her time in Sweden.

Jyllissa Harris was named NSL Defender of the Year after an outstanding season with Ottawa Rapid FC. She led the league with 1,734 passes and 2,141 touches, demonstrating precision, vision, and a strong understanding of the game. She consistently disrupted opposing attacks while contributing to the team's build-up play from the back. The New Jersey native joined Rapid FC after spending parts of the past two seasons with the Houston Dash. Harris was selected by the Dash in the second round of the 2023 NWSL Draft following a five-year career at the University of South Carolina.

"DB and Jyllissa have been key pillars of our team this season," said Kristina Kiss, Technical Director of Ottawa Rapid FC. "DB has led our attack with her finishing, vision, and leadership, while Jyllissa has anchored our defense, always in the right place and making plays. From day one, we knew they would be key players but seeing them perform at this level week after week has been incredible. They lift everyone around them, and it's no surprise they're being recognized for their efforts. I can't wait to see what they bring in the playoffs."

Midfielder Min-A Lee and defender Olivia Scott joined Pridham and Harris on the NSL Team of the Season, having played key roles in Rapid FC's success this year.

A South Korean national team attacking midfielder, Lee brought tactical intelligence and creativity to the Rapid's lineup, contributing three goals and one assist throughout the campaign. She previously played for the Steel Red Angels of South Korea's WK League.

Co-captain Canadian Scott delivered an impactful first professional season, showcasing a strong defensive presence marked by smart positioning and excellent timing in her tackles. She recorded three goals and one assist across 2,037 minutes of play. Scott comes from Quinnipiac University, where she was a standout player over her five-year collegiate career.

Head Coach Katrine Pedersen reflected on the recognition, emphasizing the collective strength of the group: "These honours speak to the depth of our team and the bond the players have built, both on and off the field. We spent a lot of time early on developing that connection because we knew how important it would be. The players' hard work and dedication show in every aspect of the game. These recognitions motivate us to show up even stronger in the playoffs. We're not satisfied until we reach our ultimate goal and are now fully focused on the most important matchup of the season so far."

Alongside their NSL individual and team honours, Ottawa Rapid FC captured the Goal of the Season, as Julia Benati converted a pass from Desiree Scott. The goal can be viewed here.

The club is now preparing for the 2025 NSL Playoffs, featuring the top four clubs in a knockout competition to crown the league champion. In the semifinal two-leg aggregate format, second-seeded Ottawa Rapid FC will face third-seeded Vancouver Rise FC, with Leg 1 set for November 4, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET at Swangard Stadium in Vancouver, and Leg 2 on November 8, 2025, at 3 p.m. ET at The Stadium at TD Place in Ottawa.

Tickets for the playoff match at TD Place are now on sale.

