Rapid Close out Regular Season with 2-1 Win over Halifax

Published on October 15, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC exchange congratulations following a goal

Halifax, NS - Ottawa Rapid FC closed out the regular season with a 2-1 victory over Halifax Tides FC at Wanderers Grounds on Wednesday evening, building momentum heading into the postseason. With the win, Ottawa moves into second place on 39 points as the Northern Super League prepares to finalize playoff matchups.

The Rapid opened the scoring in the 30th minute when Stella Downing drove forward with a crafty run before setting up Johanne Fridlund, who chipped the goalkeeper to put Ottawa ahead. Just before halftime, the hosts doubled their lead as Ellen Gibson's dangerous delivery was redirected into the net off Halifax captain Gunny Jónsdóttir for an own goal in first-half stoppage time.

Halifax pushed back in the second half and cut the deficit in the 72nd minute when Megumi Nakamura found space to make it 2-1. The visitors continued to apply pressure, but Ottawa held firm defensively to protect the lead and secure all three points in their final home appearance of the campaign.

Head coach Katrine Pedersen: "We played at a high tempo and pressed well, especially in the first half, showing fresh and attacking football. After we conceded, things became a bit hectic and we lost some composure, but the team fought hard and still created chances... Overall, I'm satisfied - we dominated most of the match and limited their ability to get back into the game."

Next, Ottawa Rapid FC await the final standings as the Northern Super League enters its inaugural postseason.

PLAYOFF POSITION: With 39 points, Ottawa sits second and is well-positioned as playoff matchups are determined.

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 2 | Halifax Tides FC - 1

Venue: Wanderers Grounds

Referee: Anne-Marie Canuel

Assistants: Allycia Carlucci, Laura Hall

Fourth Official: Allie Martin

Referee Observer: Hector Vergara

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: Johanne Fridlund (30'), Gunny Jonsdottir [OG] (45+1')

Halifax Tides FC: Megumi Nakamura (72')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

42' - Yellow: Kayla Adamek

85' - Yellow: Emily Amano

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Mélissa Dagenais (Saint-Hubert, QC)

DF Choo Hyojoo (South Korea)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

DF Olivia Scott (Aurora, ON)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Min A Lee (South Korea)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

FW Johanne Fridlund (Norway)

Substitutes: Kelly Chiavaro (GK), Susanne Haaland (DF), Emily Amano (MF), Melanie Forbes (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Florence Belzile (MF), Jazmine Wilkinson (FW), Nicola Golen (FW)

Total Shots: 17

Shots on Goal: 3

Fouls: 10

Offsides: 0

Corner-Kicks: 1

Saves: 4

