It's the Final Countdown

Published on October 15, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







The inaugural regular season comes to a close. After months of milestones, rivalries, and unforgettable firsts, Week 27 marks the last step before the race for the Diana B. Matheson Cup officially begins.

Toronto have already etched their name in history as the first-ever Supporters' Shield winners. But behind them, the battle for seeding remains razor-tight; Ottawa, Montréal, and Vancouver are still jostling for position, and every goal, every save, could reshape the playoff bracket.

Meanwhile, for Halifax and Calgary, this week offers something just as meaningful: one last chance to thrill their home supporters and close out the inaugural campaign with pride.

Here's your guide to Week 27, the final curtain before the playoffs.

Halifax Tides FC vs. Ottawa Rapid FC

Wednesday, October 15 - 5:30 PM ET

Wanderers Grounds | TSN+, ESPN+, NSL.ca

For Halifax (3-13-7), this final home match is all about heart. The Tides won't be heading to the postseason, but they'll want to send their fans off with a performance to remember at Wanderers Grounds. Keeper Anika Tóth enters the week just one save behind Vancouver's Morgan McAslan in the Golden Glove race, giving her every reason to stand tall in net one more time.

Ottawa (10-8-6) arrive with everything still to play for. Now sitting fourth in the table, tied on 36 points with Montréal and only three behind Vancouver, the Rapid will be desperate for all three points to climb the standings. Forward DB Pridham remains the frontrunner for the Golden Boot with 18 goals, and another strike here could seal her scoring crown.

These two clubs have battled evenly all season (two Ottawa wins, one Halifax win, one draw), and with both motivation and emotion running high, the final meeting promises a fierce fight.

What to Watch: Ottawa's attack vs. Halifax's home-field resilience. Expect DB Pridham and Anika Tóth to headline opposite ends of the pitch as each chases a piece of individual hardware to end the year.

Calgary Wild FC vs. Vancouver Rise FC

Thursday, October 16 - 9:00 PM ET

McMahon Stadium | TSN+, ESPN+, NSL.ca

The season comes full circle in Calgary. The Wild (7-14-2) and Rise (10-7-6) opened the NSL's historic inaugural match back in April and now, fittingly, they'll close the regular season together.

For Calgary, this finale is a chance to give their supporters one more reason to cheer. Out of playoff contention but never out of fight, the Wild have shown flashes of attacking brilliance all season and will want to cap it off with a statement win at McMahon Stadium.

Vancouver jumped to second place last week and will be eager to lock it down. Goalkeeper Morgan McAslan holds the slimmest lead in the Golden Glove race, just one save ahead of Halifax's Tóth, so a clean sheet would secure her title and keep the Rise firmly in the top two. With two wins, a draw, and one loss against Calgary this season, Vancouver know they can't afford to slip now.

What to Watch: Vancouver's defense under pressure. Calgary's front line will come out swinging in front of their fans, but if McAslan and company hold steady, the Rise could carry momentum and a top seed straight into the semifinals.

AFC Toronto vs. Montréal Roses FC

Sunday, October 19 - 12:00 PM ET

York Lions Stadium | CBC Gem, RDS, NSL.ca

A fitting finale to the regular season. These two clubs opened the league's inaugural weekend and will now bookend it with a showcase of two of the NSL's best.

Toronto (15-6-3) have already clinched first place and will officially receive the inaugural Supporters' Shield in a special on-field ceremony. But make no mistake, they'll want to keep their edge heading into the playoffs. Golden Boot runner-up Kaylee Hunter sits four goals behind Ottawa's Pridham and will be hungry to close the gap on home turf.

Montréal (10-8-6) sit level on points with Ottawa and are fighting to hold third place. After a mixed stretch of results, they'll look to end strong and carry confidence into the semifinals. The season series is perfectly balanced, two wins apiece, setting the stage for a decisive tiebreaker in front of a national audience.

What to Watch: The Shield celebration and a potential playoff preview. If Toronto rotate their lineup, can Montréal capitalize? Or will the league leaders deliver one more statement performance to close out a dominant season?

The Takeaway

Week 27 brings a bit of everything - ceremony and celebration, rivalry and resolve. Halifax and Calgary will honour their home fans one last time, while Montréal, Ottawa, and Vancouver jockey for final position before the playoffs begin.

The regular season may end here, but the real journey is just beginning. Next stop: the NSL Championship Playoffs where four clubs will chase immortality and the first-ever Diana B. Matheson Cup.







