Vancouver Rise FC Clinch Playoff Spot After 1-1 Draw with Halifax Tides FC

Published on September 27, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

HALIFAX, NS - It was a historic day for Vancouver Rise FC on Saturday, as they clinched their first ever playoff spot with a 1-1 draw against Halifax Tides FC in Nova Scotia.

Rise FC started the match hungry, with Holly Ward and Samantha Chang threatening Halifax's goal in the early stages. Tides FC 'keeper Anika Tóth made a big save to deny Latifah Abdu from heading in the opener in the 13th minute. Lisa Pechersky had a great chance minutes later, getting in behind and firing a dipping shot that just went past the far corner. However, Tides FC broke the deadlock in the 15th minute through Milly Clegg after cutting inside from the left.

Chang came close to equalizing in the 22nd minute, attempting to curl a free-kick into the roof of the net but her shot went just over the crossbar. Abdu nearly tied things up right after the half-hour mark, after Lisa Pechersky drilled a pass across goal, but Abdu's touch brought it just past the post. Abdu was at it again moments later, this time slipping a shot underneath Tóth from a tight angle, but the shot was cleared off the line before it could cross. Nikki Stanton tested Tóth once again, firing a first time shot from the edge of the box as the Tides FC 'keeper tipped it over the bar.

Rise FC kept that intense pressure up all the way until the half, with Jessica De Filippo having a glorious chance to equalize after a cross fell to her feet at the penalty spot, but her shot went over the crossbar. Nevertheless, Rise FC went into the break determined to find that leveling goal.

The second half saw more of that same Rise FC pressure, with Chang firing a shot towards goal that Tóth was level to. After knocking on the door all match, Rise FC finally got the goal they were searching for in the 63rd minute. Holly Ward latched onto a loose clearance near the edge of the box and fired a powerful volley into the bottom corner to bring back to 1-1.

Abdu nearly made it 2-1 minutes later, after great team play saw the forward in behind, but Tóth came out quickly to block the shot. Josie Longhurst then got on the end of a Pechersky cross in the 77th minute and directed it towards goal, but Tóth was able to catch the effort. Jasmyne Spencer almost netted the winner with a screamer in the seven minutes later, smashing a first time effort against the crossbar after Tóth got a finger to the shot.

Rise FC pressed for that winning goal all the way until the end, but had to settle for a dominant 1-1 draw, which saw them clinch their berth into the 2025 NSL Playoffs presented by Toyota. Rise FC continue their road trip on Saturday, October 8th as they travel to Ottawa to face Ottawa Rapid FC at TD Place. Kick-off is at 4:30pm PT.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Carly Shaw-MacLaren

Scoring Summary

15' - HFX - Milly Clegg (Karima Lemire)

63' - VAN - Holly Ward

Statistics

Possession: HFX 35% - VAN 65%

Shots: HFX 5 - VAN 23

Shots on Goal: HFX 3 - VAN 11

Offsides: HFX 3 - VAN 3

Corners: HFX 0 - VAN 5

Yellow Cards: HFX 1 - VAN 0

Red Cards: HFX 0 - VAN 0

Cautions

20' - HFX - Addy Weichers

Vancouver Rise FC

13.Morgan McAslan; 3.Jasmyne Spencer, 21.Jessika Cowart, 23.Rebecca Lake (6.Sofia Hagman 62'), 18.Yuka Okamoto (24.Josie Longhurst 69'); 7.Nicole Stanton, 8.Samantha Chang©, 10.Lisa Pechersky; 11.Jessica De Filippo (9.Mariah Lee 69'), 99.Latifah Abdu (25.Nedya Sawan 85'), 19.Holly Ward

Substitutes not used

31.Jessica Wulf, 4.Kayla Goncalves, 12.Jaylyn Wright, 14.Anna Bout, 26.Anais Oularbi

Halifax Tides FC

12.Anika Tóth; 13.Kiley Norkus, 16.Addy Weichers, 6.Sara Olai, 8.Karima Lemire (44.Julianna Vallerand 83'); 9.Gunny Jónsdóttir (4.Marika Guay 83'), 21.Anne-Valérie Seto (14.Sarah Taylor 58'); 33.Tiffany Cameron, 36.Sofia Cedeño (10.Amanda Allen 70'), 22.Milly Clegg; 24.Megumi Nakamura (11.Saorla Miller 58')

Substitutes not used

18.Sophie Guilmette, 5.Annika Leslie, 7.Christabel Oduro, 28.Éva Frémaux,







