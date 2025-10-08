Farewells & Final Stakes - Week 26 Is Here

The finish line is in sight. With only one week left after this, Week 26 brings the final chapter of the regular season's drama - where playoff-bound clubs fight for seeding, and those on the outside aim to close with pride.

Toronto have the Shield secured, but the battle behind them is fierce. Ottawa, Montréal, and Vancouver are separated by only a few points, each chasing a higher seed that could define their playoff path. Meanwhile, Calgary and Halifax are determined to leave their mark before the curtain falls.

Here's your guide to Week 26, a week of farewells, finales, and statements.

Ottawa Rapid FC vs. Vancouver Rise FC

Wednesday, October 8 - 7:30 PM ET

TD Place | TSN, ESPN+

For Ottawa (10-7-6), this is more than just another home match, it's a farewell. Canadian soccer legend Desiree Scott will make her final appearance in front of the TD Place faithful, and the Rapid will want nothing less than a winning send-off. After a bye week, they return rested but under pressure, with Montréal tied on points and Vancouver just three behind. DB Pridham remains the frontrunner for the Golden Boot, and another decisive strike could both secure her title and lift Ottawa toward a home-field playoff berth.

Vancouver (9-7-6) know the stakes are equally high. Goalkeeper Morgan McAslan leads the Golden Glove race by the slimmest of margins, just one save ahead of Halifax's Anika Tóth. A clean sheet here would help her lock it down, and keep Vancouver's hopes of climbing the table alive. The Rise have struggled to find consistency late in the season, but they've proven capable of big performances when it counts.

The season series sits slightly in Ottawa's favor, with two wins, a draw, and one loss. Expect intensity from the opening whistle as both sides vie for second place and the momentum that comes with it.

What to Watch: All eyes will be on Desiree Scott's send-off, but this is also a test of playoff form. Can Ottawa channel the emotion of the night into composure? Or will Vancouver's counterattack spoil the farewell and keep their seeding hopes alive?

Montréal Roses FC vs. Vancouver Rise FC

Saturday, October 11 - 12:00 PM ET

Stade Boréale | CBC Gem, RDS, NSL.ca

Montréal (10-7-6) enter their final home match of the regular season with everything to play for. Win, and they could leap into second place; drop points, and they risk sliding into fourth. After a frustrating loss and draw in recent weeks, the Roses will look to regain their edge at home. Tanya Boychuk and Stéphanie Hill continue to drive the attack, but midfield control will be crucial to keeping Vancouver's speed in check.

For Vancouver, this second match of the week is a massive test of endurance. Three matches without a win have left them needing points from both outings to stay in the upper half of the playoff bracket. These clubs have traded blows all season, and with playoff implications hanging over both, this one could carry the intensity of a semifinal.

What to Watch: Montréal's attack versus Vancouver's defensive resilience. If the Roses strike early, they'll feed off the Stade Boréale crowd. But if the Rise absorb pressure and counter efficiently, they could snatch a result that reshuffles the playoff picture once more.

Calgary Wild FC vs. Halifax Tides FC

Saturday, October 11 - 2:00 PM ET

McMahon Stadium | CBC, CBC Gem

Neither side is playoff-bound, but both still have something to fight for. Calgary (7-14-2) will want to reward their fans with a home victory after falling 2-1 to Toronto last week. Their attack has shown flashes of brilliance, and a confident start could send the Wild into the last week of the season on a high.

Halifax (3-13-7) arrive with quiet determination, having drawn their last three matches. Keeper Anika Tóth sits just one save behind McAslan in the Golden Glove race, giving the Tides a clear target and extra motivation. For a club that has battled hard despite adversity, closing the campaign with a win would be a testament to their resilience.

What to Watch: The Tides' defense against Calgary's push-and-press style. Expect a scrappy, emotional contest where both sides chase a celebration before the season ends.

The Takeaway

As the regular season winds down, every storyline converges - farewells, playoff stakes, and pride. Ottawa's farewell to a legend, Montréal's home finale, and a final clash between two eliminated sides all speak to what defines the NSL's inaugural season: fight, passion, and progress.

