Vancouver Rise FC Sign Canadian International Latifah Abdu

Published on August 30, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced on Saturday that the club has reached a transfer agreement with Montréal Roses FC for Canadian forward Latifah Abdu.

"We're excited to welcome Latifah to the club," said Interim Sporting Director Robyn Gale. "She brings quality and a fierce competitive edge, and she has already shown in this league the type of impact she can make. Her presence will strengthen our group while adding another dangerous element to our attack."

Abdu, 23, joins from fellow Northern Super League side Montréal Roses FC after registering 1312 minutes in 16 matches for the Québec side, where she scored six goals and registered one assist. Her six goals place her third highest scorer in the NSL, emphasizing her clinical nature in front of goal.

"I'm proud to be joining Vancouver Rise FC" said Abdu on her signing. "I want to thank all those that made this happen, and I'm grateful to stay in the NSL. I am looking forward to participating in this new project and growing with my new teammates."

Before joining Roses FC, Abdu played in France for three years. She began with FC Metz (D2) in 2022, scoring four goals in 10 matches. A transfer to RC Strasbourg (D2) followed, where she scored 12 goals in 18 matches during the 2022/23 season. This led to a move to D1 side Dijon FCO for the 2023/24 season. She then started the 2024/25 season with EA Guingamp (D1), before returning to Montréal in January.

"We are very excited about the signing of Latifah [Abdu]," said Rise FC Head Coach Anja Heiner-Møller. "She is an excellent forward that has shown her qualities already in the Northern Super League and we are looking forward to adding her to the club".

In her youth, Abdu was a standout in the Première ligue de soccer du Québec (PLSQ). She scored 10 goals over two seasons with Lac Saint-Louis and CS Monteuil before a brief stint with France's ASJ Soyaux. Upon returning to play for CS Mont-Royal Outremont, she won the 2021 PLSQ Golden Boot and the Ballon de Bronze award as the league's third-best player, which led to her return to Europe.

As part of the agreement and out of respect for her former team, Abdu will be ineligible for selection in 2025 regular season matches against Roses FC.

Latifah Abdu

Pronunciation: La-TEE-fah Ab-DOO

Position: Forward

Height: 5-07

Date of Birth: October 18, 2001 in Montréal, Québec, Canada

Hometown: Montréal, Québec, Canada

Citizenship: Canada

Status: Domestic

Previous Clubs: Montréal Roses FC (Canada), EA Guingamp (France), FCO Dijon (France), RC Strasbourg (France), FC Metz (France), CS Mont-Royal Outremont (Canada), ASJ Soyaux (France)







