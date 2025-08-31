A Narrow Setback In A Balanced Contest

Published on August 30, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - On the road at Swangard Stadium, the Montréal Roses delivered a committed performance against a red-hot Vancouver Rise side, ultimately falling 2-1 in a match where the hosts dictated the tempo. Despite the loss, the Roses remain in the top four of the Northern Super League standings, staying in strong contention for a playoff berth.

HIGH-PACED MATCH, EVEN STATS

True to their reputation for striking early, the Roses took the lead in the 16th minute through Tanya Boychuk, who finished brilliantly off a setup from Noémi Paquin. Boychuk's goal celebration, dedicated to the birth of Head Coach Robert Rositoiu's daughter, was a powerful emotional highlight shared with the squad and supporters. Vancouver responded quickly in the 24th minute and took the lead just before halftime. With this result, the Roses slip to fourth place, but maintain an 8-point cushion over fifth-place Calgary, a favorable position with the playoffs on the horizon. The team's defensive structure and collective mentality continue to be key strengths down the stretch.

Key Match Stats:

Possession: Vancouver 50% - Montréal 50%

Shots: Vancouver 13 - Montréal 13

Shots on Target: Vancouver 4 - Montréal 3

Passes Completed: Vancouver 326 - Montréal 329

Corners: Vancouver 5 - Montréal 5

Venue: Swangard Stadium

Referee: Anne-Marie Canuel

Assistant Referees: Mélissa Snedden and Shukwia Tajik

View Full Match Summary: https://www.rosesmtl.ca/match/vancouver-montreal-2025-08-30

Match Stats: https://www.rosesmtl.ca/match/vancouver-montreal-2025-08-30?tab=stats

POST-MATCH REACTION

"We faced a strong team tonight, they're in great form, and full credit goes to them. Even though we opened the scoring early, it took us a bit to really settle into the match. Technically, we lacked a bit of precision at times, but the intent was there, and the effort was there, right up to the final whistle. This group continues to grow, and even through adversity, we stay the course. There's still work to do, but this squad has heart, and we'll bounce back."

- Maryse Bard-Martel, First Assistant Coach, Montréal Roses

COUNTDOWN: THREE GAMES LEFT TO BE PART OF HISTORY AT STADE BORÉALE!

The Roses continue their three-game road stretch on September 7 at 12 p.m., facing Ottawa Rapid FC at TD Place Stadium. The team will then return home to face the Halifax Tides on Thursday, September 18 at 7 p.m. at Stade Boréale, in a special presentation powered by Boréale. That leaves only three chances for fans to experience the inaugural season of the Northern Super League in person at home.







Northern Super League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.