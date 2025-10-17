Vancouver Rise FC Turn Attention to Playoffs After 2-1 Loss to Calgary Wild FC in Alberta

CALGARY, AB - It was a valiant yet frustrating result on Thursday night, as Vancouver Rise FC fell 2-1 to Calgary Wild FC in Calgary, despite dominating the match across the ninety minutes.

It was an energetic start to the match for Rise FC, with the team combining well in the early stages. Mariah Lee almost teed up Latifah Abdu for the opener inside the first 15 minutes, after the American forward skipped past her marker and cut a pass back by the penalty area, but Abdu's first time shot went over the bar. Abdu tried to score once again five minutes later, dribbling into the box, but she was tackled before she could pull the trigger on a shot.

Rise FC and Wild FC went back and forth for most of the half, looking for an opportunity but unable to get a clear chance until Wild FC won a penalty in the 38th minute. Meggie Dougherty-Howard stepped up and scored to put Wild FC 1-0 up. Rise FC kept pushing to equalize in the last moments, but went into the half with work to do.

Wild FC doubled their lead in the 46th minute, after Jorian Baucom found Kahli Johnson in the box, whose first time effort made it 2-0. Jasmyne Spencer tried her luck in the 54th minute, firing a shot from just outside the box but her effort went high of the mark.

Abdu then tried to curl an effort from the edge of the box in the 58th minute, but the shot couldn't curl enough to sneak into the top corner. Holly Ward tried a similar effort five minutes later, but this time it was caught by Wild FC 'keeper Stephanie Bukovic. Ward gave Rise FC a lifeline in the 70th minute, after getting fouled in the box to win a penalty. Up stepped Jessica De Filippo, who dispatched it to make it 2-1.

Anna Bout almost equalized in the 78th minute after Abdu cut it back for the midfielder, but her shot was well saved by Bukovec. Rise FC kept the pressure on when Ward had another chance a few minutes later, lashing a shot from a tight angle but it was parried wide by Bukovec. Bout had another golden chance in the 89th minute after Holly Ward cut it back for the midfielder inside the six-yard box, but her effort was deflected onto the post and cleared. Jessika Cowart nearly leveled it off a corner in added time, but her stabbed shot was well saved by Bukovec.

Rise FC threw everything forward in the closing moments, but were unable to find that crucial goal. Their attention now shifts to the NSL Playoffs presented by Toyota, with their semi-final opponent to be confirmed this weekend.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Salma Flores-Desrochers

Scoring Summary

39' - CGY - Meggie Dougherty-Howard

46' - CGY - Kahli Johnson (Jorian Baucom)

71' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo (penalty)

Statistics

Possession: CGY 40.1% - VAN 59.9%

Shots: CGY 7 - VAN 18

Shots on Goal: CGY 3 - VAN 8

Offsides: CGY 3 - VAN 0

Corners: CGY 1 - VAN 5

Yellow Cards: CGY 3 - VAN 1

Red Cards: CGY 0 - VAN 0

Cautions

37' - VAN - Jessika Cowart

52' - CGY - Mijke Roelfsema

70' - CGY - Meikayla Moore

83' - CGY - Stephanie Bukovec

Vancouver Rise FC

13.Morgan McAslan; 3.Jasmyne Spencer, 21.Jessika Cowart, 23.Rebecca Lake (14.Anna Bout HT), 18.Yuka Okamoto (12.Jaylyn Wright 86'); 7.Nicole Stanton, 8.Samantha Chang©(24.Josie Longhurst 70'), 10.Lisa Pechersky (5.Quinn HT); 9.Mariah Lee (11.Jessica de Filippo 57'), 99.Latifah Abdu, 19.Holly Ward

Substitutes not used

31.Jessica Wulf, 6.Sofia Hagman, 25.Nedya Sawan, 26.Anais Oularbi

Calgary Wild FC

1.Stephanie Buković; 2.Grace Stordy, 5.Meikayla Moore, 9.Mijke Roelfsema, 7.Caleigh Boeckx; 28.Meggie Dougherty-Howard, 8.Sonia O'Neill (6.Jacyln Sawicki HT), 30.Taegen Stewart (3.Ally Green 82'); 19.Keelyn Stewart (18.Serita Thurton HT), 4.Jorian Baucom (23.Kathryn Harvery 86'), 15.Kahli Johnson (14.Madison Wilson 82')

Substitutes not used

12.Christie Gray, 25.Jacqueline Burns, 44.Talia White, 66.Michelle Romero







