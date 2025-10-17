Northern Super League to Unveil First-Ever Supporters' Shield

TORONTO - The Northern Super League (NSL) will unveil the league's first-ever Supporters' Shield this Sunday, marking a major milestone in Canadian women's professional soccer. The new trophy will be revealed publicly for the first time and presented to AFC Toronto, the 2025 regular-season champions having finished with the most points in regular season league play.

The on-field presentation will take place following AFC Toronto's Fan Appreciation Match against Montréal Roses on Sunday, October 19 at 12 p.m. ET at York Lions Stadium - the club's final home match before the playoffs begin.

The Northern Super League Supporters' Shield, created in honor of NSL fans, celebrates consistency, excellence, and the passion that drives every club throughout the regular season. Awarded to the top-performing team, it recognizes not only what is earned on the pitch but also what is inspired from the stands - a reflection of the supporters whose energy and commitment fuel each club's success.

Designed and fabricated in partnership with Victory Creative Group, the Shield reflects the NSL's northern identity and the communities that have built this league together.

Its circular form evokes unity and continuity, featuring:

- A gold North Star soccer ball at its centre echoing the league's crowning symbol.

- Aurora Borealis-inspired etchings that shimmer with movement and energy, representing the light fans bring to every match.

- A mixed-media construction of metal, acrylic, and wood, symbolizing the blend of strength, transparency, and roots that define Canadian soccer.

Media are invited to join this historic moment as the Northern Super League marks another important step forward for women's professional soccer in Canada.

Match Details

- What: AFC Toronto vs. Montréal Roses FC (Fan Appreciation Match)

- When: Sunday, October 19 - Kickoff 12:00 p.m. ET (Media check-in at 10:55 a.m.)

- Where: York Lions Stadium, Toronto

- Ceremony: On-field unveiling and presentation of the inaugural NSL Supporters' Shield (post-match)

- Broadcast: CBC Gem / NSL.ca (French language coverage on RDS)

- Photography: Supporter Shield Images will be available at brand.nsl.ca/sheild

- Ceremony: Photography and video from the post-match ceremony will be available at http://brand.nsl.ca/shield - within 30 minutes of its conclusion.







