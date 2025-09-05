Vancouver Rise FC Bring Back Academy Product Jaime Perrault

Published on September 5, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced on Friday that the club has signed former Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy player, Jaime Perrault.

"We're pleased to welcome back Jaime [Perrault], one of our academy graduates," said Interim Sporting Director Robyn Gale. "She is a young, talented, and versatile player whose return demonstrates the strength of our academy system. There is a unique pride in being a homegrown athlete, and we look forward to seeing that passion in action."

Perrault, 19, joins from Danish team FC Nordsjćlland. Perrault played 11 matches in all competitions for the Danish side since joining in January 2025, including eight times in the A-Liga and three times in the Kvindepokalen cup where she scored one goal.

"I'm so excited to come back home to Vancouver," said Perrault on her signing. "I can't wait to join up with my new teammates and get back on the field!"

Before joining FC Nordsjćlland, Perrault was part of the then-Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy. Having joined in 2019, Perrault was part of the Girls Elite team that won back-to-back League1 British Columbia titles in 2023 and 2024. She also won the League1 Canada Women's Inter-Provincial Championship twice in those seasons and played in all three 2024 Concacaf Women's Champions Cup group stages matches for the Academy, facing top teams such as NWSL's Portland Thorns and San Diego Wave, as well as Liga MX Femenil's Club América Femenil. Now with the establishment of the Northern Super League, Perrault returns to Canada to pursue a professional pathway here in Vancouver.

"We are very excited to welcome Jaime back to Vancouver," said Rise FC Head Coach Anja Heiner-Møller. "Jaime is a player who has great potential and now joins us after getting some professional experience abroad in Europe, so we are really looking forward to seeing her in our environment."

Internationally, Perrault has represented both Canada's Under-17s and Canada's Under-20s. For the U17s, the forward/full-back made 11 appearances, scoring one goal and registering one assist. She was part of the squad that played in both the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-17 Championship and the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, playing in every available match. Later, Perrault made eight appearances for the U20's across the 2023 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship and the 2024 FIFA U-20 World Cup, scoring once and registering two assists.

Jaime Perrault

Pronunciation: JAY-mee PEAR-oh

Position: Forward/Fullback

Height: 5-05

Date of Birth: August 8, 2006 in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S.

Hometown: Pitt Meadows, BC

Citizenship: Canada

Status: Domestic

Previous Clubs: FC Nordsjćlland (Denmark), Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy (Canada)







