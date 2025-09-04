Vancouver Rise FC Academy Learn Valuable Lessons in 4-0 Loss to Washington Spirit

Published on September 3, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







WASHINGTON, DC - It was a historic night at Audi Field in Washington, DC, as Vancouver Rise FC gave a valiant performance in a 4-0 loss to Washington Spirit in their first Group Stage match of the Concacaf Women's Champions Cup.

Rise FC started strong, being resolute in their defense and keeping Spirits' dangerous attack at bay. Myla Ewasiuk made an all-important block inside 15 minutes to deny Heather Stainbrook from firing in a shot inside the box. Rise FC Academy then made a huge double-save in the box, with Bridget Mutipula blocking a sure-fire goal after the ball was bouncing in the area.

Washington Spirit then took the lead in the 31st minute, with Tara McKeown scoring from a shot from distance. Mutipula almost got Rise FC Academy back level right away, after blasting a volley from just outside the box but it was well held by Spirit 'keeper Sandy MacIver. Stainbrook doubled Spirit's lead in the 41st minute after turning in a header. Trinity Rodman then made it 3-0 in the 45th minute through Trinity Rodman with a first time finish.

Rise FC went into the break with some good defensive plays and nothing to lose for the second half.

Second half saw Rise FC Academy continue their spirited effort to stay defensively strong. Rise FC 'keeper Jessica Wulf made a big save in the 52nd minute, denying Gift Monday from scoring a one-on-one effort after a long ball in behind. Wulf was at it again in the 64th minute, making another solid stop on a powerful Rosemonde Kouassi shot from inside the box. Wulf then denied Narumi Miura in the 70th minute from short range, with Croix Bethune's follow-up smashing off the post.

Washington Spirit made it 4-0 in the 81st minute, after a deflected shot from substitute Deborah Abiodun beat Wulf from distance. Rise FC stood tall despite the score and ended the game strong to bring back a performance to be proud of.

Rise FC Academy are back in action on September 16th at Swangard Stadium as they host NWSL side Gotham FC for the second match in the Group Stage of Concacaf Women's Champions Cup. Kick-off is at 6pm PT. Tickets are available on our Ticketmaster.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Crystal Sobers

Attendance: 1,504

Scoring Summary

31' - WSH - Tara McKeown (Kysha Sylla)

41' - WSH - Heather Stainbrook (Courtney Brown)

45' - WSH - Trinity Rodman (Paige Metayer)

81' - WSH - Deborah Abiodun (Croix Bethune)

Statistics

Possession: WSH 85% - VAN 15%

Shots: WSH 26 - VAN 1

Shots on Goal: WSH 10 - VAN 1

Offsides: WSH 2 - VAN 0

Corners: WSH 13 - VAN 0

Yellow Cards: WSH 1 - VAN 0

Red Cards: WSH 0 - VAN 0

Cautions

63' - WSH - Heather Stainbrook

Washington Spirit

28.Sandy MacIver; 26.Paige Metayer (14.Gabrielle Carle HT), 25.Kysha Sylla (6.Kate Wiesner 62'), 9.Tara McKeown (20.Deborah Abiodun HT), 16.Courtney Brown; 22.Heather Stainbrook, 5.Narumi Miura, 39.Chloe Ricketts; 13.Brittany Ratcliffe, 21.Gift Monday (19.Rosemonde Kouassi 61'), 2.Trinity Rodman (7.Croix Bethune HT)

Substitutes not used

1.Aubrey Kingsbury, 10.Leicy Santos, 17.Hal Hershfelt, 27.Sofia Cantore, 31.Kaylie Collins

Vancouver Rise FC Academy

31.Jessica Wulf; 34.Bridget Mutipula, 45.Myla Ewasiuk, 35.Tristan Corneil; 43.Seina Kashima (33.Racquel Partovi 57'), 44.Torah Betteridge (46.Zahra Bains 86'), 38.Chloe Taylor©, 4.Kayla Goncalves (51.Kristen Sakaki HT); 39.Lacey Kindel, 25.Nedya Sawan (49.Jenna Baxter 67'), 66.Daniela Feria-Estrada (41.Bianca Patik 57')

Substitutes not used

42.Samantha Powell, 36.Elizabeth Hicks, 40.Reese Moffatt, 47.Adri Giese







Northern Super League Stories from September 3, 2025

Vancouver Rise FC Academy Learn Valuable Lessons in 4-0 Loss to Washington Spirit - Vancouver Rise FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.